WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team remains perfect.
The Cardinals (4-0) beat Mount Vernon 3-1 (25-11, 19-25, 25-20, 25-10) on Tuesday night at the Cardinal Dome.
Kate Brownfield led the way with 12 kills, three digs and three aces. Kearston Galardo followed with 10 kills, four digs and four aces while Kenzie Storm slammed eight kills and had seven digs, four blocks and three aces.
Also for the Cardinals, Brenda Lawrence collected eight kills and four digs while Kyah Sanborn recorded a team-high 41 assists. Sophia Crane led Webb City with 11 digs.
The Cardinals entertain Seneca at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
