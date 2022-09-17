WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team picked up a pair of 3-0 victories on Saturday inside the Cardinal Dome.
Webb City improved to 10-2-1 overall. The Cardinals beat El Dorado Springs by set scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-19 and Nevada by scores of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-15.
Brenda Lawrence paced Webb City with 12 kills and six digs against El Dorado Springs. In addition, Kate Brownfield had 10 kills, while Aubree Lassiter collected seven kills.
Kyah Sanborn handed out 26 assists. Sophia Crane led the defense with 10 digs.
Against Nevada, Lawrence slammed 14 kills. Lassiter and Brownfield added 10 and eight kills, respectively.
Sanborn had 35 assists, while Crane contributed 19 digs.
Webb City starts Central Ozark Conference play on Tuesday at Carl Junction.
