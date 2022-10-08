WILLARD, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team came home with some hardware on Saturday.
The Cardinals went 3-0-1 to claim the Willard tournament title at Willard High School. Webb City improved to 24-4-2 overall on the season.
Saturday's matches saw the Cardinals defeat Cassville 2-0 (25-6, 25-14), Stockton 2-0 (25-14, 25-14) and Willard 2-0 (25-20, 25-9). Webb City split with Springfield Central (15-25, 25-16).
Against Cassville, Brenda Lawrence and Jaeli Rutledge led the way with five kills apiece. Kyah Sanborn tallied 17 assists, while Sophia Crane collected seven digs and Aubree Lassiter had four aces.
In the win over Stockton, Kate Brownfield contributed a team-high seven kills. Sanborn had a team-leading 21 assists, while Crane notched nine digs and Lassiter amassed three aces.
Against Willard, Lawrence and Rutledge slammed seven kills each. Sanborn had 19 assists, while Crane contributed nine digs and four aces.
In the split against Central, Lassiter led the way with seven kills while Lawrence chipped in six. Sanborn had 16 assists, while Crane had 12 digs and three aces.
Webb City plays at McDonald County on Monday.
