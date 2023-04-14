WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City's 16 hits Friday produced 17 runs, which were too many for the visiting Hillcrest baseball team.
The Cardinals needed only four innings to trample the Hornets 17-2 in a 10-run rule contest.
Shaun Hunt and Kaylor Darnell led Webb City at the plate with three RBIs apiece.
Left fielder William Hayes knocked in two more runs, going 3 for 4.
Three Webb City pitchers held Hillcrest to three hits.
First baseman London Hayes drove in Hillcrest's two runs.
Webb City pushed its record to 10-6, while Hillcrest fell to 6-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.