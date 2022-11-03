WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City boys soccer team last won a district championship 23 years ago.
The drought is finally over.
The top-seeded Cardinals (13-11) knocked off third-seeded Belton 5-3 in the Class 3 District 6 championship game on Thursday night at Cardinal Stadium.
Webb City, which saw its home crowd rush the field after the win, plays in the state quarterfinals on Nov. 12. The site is to be determined.
“It was long overdue,” Cardinals coach Nick Harmon said. “We have been chipping away at it for the last few years and we have been so close with the past group of players. We felt confident from the get go this year. We faced adversity throughout the year and we were able to overcome it going down 2-0. We battled back and winning by two goals shows a lot about their character and how mentally tough we were tonight.”
It also helps having a senior forward like Alex Flores, too.
Motivated to break Tristan Barroeta’s single-season goal record of 29 set last year, Flores pushed his season count to 28 thanks to a four-goal night.
After the hosts fell in a 2-0 hole in the first half, it was Flores who got Webb City on the board in the 39th minute to cut the deficit in half before intermission.
It was Flores who found a breakaway two minutes into the second half and found the back of the net as the Cardinals tied the match at 2. After Belton answered with a tally from Zachary Lattimer in the 53rd minute, it was Flores who struck again and again.
He picked up the hat trick with a goal in the 58th minute to force a 3-all tie for Webb City. Teammate Josh White spotted the Cardinals with a one-score lead thanks to a goal a few seconds later.
And it was Flores that delivered the knockout blow. He blasted a kick into the net to account for Webb City’s final scoring margin.
“He did what Alex does,” Harmon said. “Obviously, he’s been massive for us all year. All day in class, he was telling me he was ready and wasn’t feeling the pressure. He certainly proved it tonight.”
Don’t look now because Flores is just two goals away from tying his former teammate for the single-season school record.
“I’m trying to break his record,” Flores said. “That’s what motivates me on defense, too. But this district title is the best feeling ever. I’m proud of my team. I have faith in them, and I just believe in them.”
Harmon said Flores’ goal may have been the Cardinals biggest of the night.
“The first goal before halftime boosted their confidence,” Harmon said. “At halftime, the discussion was centered around the fact we could do it. They kept plugging away. They showed grit and demonstrated the ability to overcome a seemingly insurmountable deficit.”
Next stop for those comeback Webb City Cardinals: the state playoffs.
“The boys set this goal at the start of the season for themselves,” Harmon said. “We worked hard for the last four months. It was extremely hard to make it happen. Twenty-three years is long overdue. They earned it. I’m very proud of them.”
