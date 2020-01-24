FRONTENAC, Kan.—Terrell Kabala scored 29 points to lead Webb City to a 74-51 win over Fort Scott on Thursday in opening-round action of the Kansas Army National Guard Invitational at Frontenac High School.
A senior guard, Kabala made 11-of-18 field goal attempts and 6-of-6 free throws.
Kabala scored 15 points in the first half as the Cardinals built a 36-21 lead by intermission.
The Cardinals held a comfortable 59-37 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Senior guard Tanner Rogers added 13 points with three 3-poiners for the Cardinals (5-6), while Cohl Vaden and Mekhi Garrard added eight points apiece.
Jacob DeLaTorre led Fort Scott (2-7) with 12 points.
Webb City plays Frontenac at 1:30 this afternoon in the tourney semifinals.
In other action, Nevada rolled to a 60-27 win over Wichita Independent.
Dalton Gayman scored 24 for the Tigers, while Logan McNeley added 16.
Tony Dubray Classic
LIBERAL, Mo. — Galena’s boys and girls teams advanced to the championship games on Thursday night in the Tony Dubray Classic at Liberal High School.
The Bulldog boys rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off top-seeded Thomas Jefferson 58-49 in a semifinal contest. The Cavaliers led 26-19 at halftime and 38-34 after three quarters before Galena outscored Thomas Jefferson 24-11 in the final eight minutes.
Tyler Little netted nine points, Brett Sarwinski eight and Deacon Henson six in the last period for Galena. Sarwinski finished with 20 points, and Little and Henson chipped in with 16 and 15, respectively.
The Cavaliers also had three players reach double figures as Dhruv Gheewala scored 14 and Chase Kellenberger and Brock Conklin both had 12.
Galena plays second-seeded Golden City in the championship game at 7:30 Saturday night.
Arlo Stump and Lane Dunlap tallied 20 points apiece as Golden City trimmed Liberal 65-58. Brandon Overman had 12 points for Liberal, followed by Tyler West with 11 and Case Hampton 10. Golden City led 38-25 at halftime.
In the girls bracket, top-seeded Galena held off Liberal 39-36 after taking a 34-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Three players accounted for 37 of Galena’s points as Mia Sarwinski scored 14, Addysin Scarrow 12 and Riley McNemar 11. Taylor Ray netted 10 points for Liberal.
St. Mary’s Colgan cruised in the second semifinal 49-14 over Golden City as Gabi Radell and Lauren Torrence each had 11 points for the Panthers.
CNC rivals Galena and Colgan meet in the championship game at 6 Saturday.
The fifth- and seventh-place games will be played today, starting with the girls seventh-place game at 4. Saturday’s four-game session will begin at 3.
Sarcoxie Tournament
College Heights girls 50, Sarcoxie 44
SARCOXIE, Mo. — College Heights Christian girls basketball trailed 34-28 heading into the final stanza before outscoring Sarcoxie 22-10 down the final stretch to earn the 50-44 win in the Sarcoxie Girls Tournament.
Emmy Colin led College Heights with 21 points, knocking down three 3-pointers, while Klohe Burk poured in 16 and made a pair of treys.
Sarcoxie’s Annette Ramirez led all scorers with 23 points.
College Heights, which is 2-0 in the tournament, battles Riverton at 6 tonight.
McAuley Catholic trailed at the half before rallying for a 65-60 win over Riverton.
The Warriors outscored the Rams 15-9 to erase a two-point halftime deficit.
Kennedy DeRuy led McAuley with 23 points, while Kayleigh Teeter added 19. Taylor Schiefelbein finished with 16 points to give the Warriors three players in double figures.
McAuley battles Sarcoxie at 7:30 tonight.
Wrestling
Kickapoo 53, Joplin 22
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Joplin earned wins in four matches, starting with Alex Short’s 11-0 major decision over Kickapoo’s Mitchell Lambert in the 106-pound match.
At 120, Joplin’s Rocky Walker won by fall 48 seconds into the second period over Josiah Daniels. Joplin’s Josiah Vaughn earned a win by fall 1:07 into the third period over Quinton Papa at 132 pounds. Wrapping up Joplin’s victories was Brayden Thomas, who defeated Logan Lofthouse by fall 1:12 seconds into the first period of the 182-pound match.
Joplin is at the Columbia Hickman Tournament this weekend.
