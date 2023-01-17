MARSHFIELD, Mo. — Webb City dropped a couple of wrestling decisions Tuesday in a double dual match at Marshfield.
The Cardinals lost to Marshfield 72-9 and Blair Oaks 66-3.
Webb City won two matches against the host team. In the 138-pound class Aiden Moore pinned Braiden Hardy in 1:53 and at 157 Dominic Boles defeated Peyton Woolman 8-2.
In the Blair Oaks match, the Cardinals’ Garret Mathis defeated Jon Welch 7-3 in the 285 weight class.
