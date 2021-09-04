WEBB CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, all Webb City youth football teams mourned the loss of their “warrior."
The teams started the first offensive and defensive plays with only 10 players on the field with right defensive tackle and right offensive tackle — Christian Heady’s positions — being empty to honor him for the first play of each game.
Heady, who battled cancer, died peacefully while surrounded by his family early Friday morning at his Webb City residence. He was just 12 years old.
“I was laying in bed next to him holding his hand as he suddenly took his last couple of breaths,” Christian’s father, Doug, chief meteorologist at KOAM-TV, said in a post on Facebook. “This kid fought for 15 months with stage 4 DSRCT Sarcoma cancer. 20 rounds of chemo, 11 surgeries and 10 rounds of radiation. I am so proud of you son. You have inspired and changed so many lives. In fact, you were so good at it you get to go home after 12 short years.
“You are cancer free. Please give me sign after sign as I have to wait to see you again. It was an honor to be your father. I will see you again, but just not yet. I love you Christian James. Thank you everyone for everything you have done to support this kid. He was such an old soul. I know that he is in a place that he is very comfortable with now.”
Football was one of his greatest passions.
Heady grew up on Webb City Cardinals football. He was a part of the town’s youth football program since he was in kindergarten and could often be seen at Friday night home games at Cardinal Stadium walking out with the varsity high school team alongside coach John Roderique.
“His grandpa played at Webb City. His mom was a cheerleader at Webb City. His uncle played at Webb City. His cousin played at Webb City,” Heady’s youth football coach Brad Gannaway said. “He just loved being part of the team. There is something about Webb City when you play football. It’s not about the individual part of it with being all-state or getting a scholarship. It was being part of the team. It was all about being part of football all the time. He absolutely loved football.”
While football was his ultimate passion, Gannaway knows Heady's legacy will live on within the Webb City community.
“Christian was the embodiment of what you would want, from a player to a kid you are going to coach, to date your daughter, or to be one of your son’s friends,” Gannaway said. “He was just that good of a kid. Every parent or every teacher whoever had him would say the same thing. He was literally the sweetest, nicest and most polite kid that you could ever imagine. He had this bigger-than-life way about him.
“From the moment diagnosed to literally the last breath, he never changed. He was impactful and a kid that had the right perspective and approached life the right way. You can be fierce competitors on the field, but off the field you can be friends. You can have compassion. You can show love. You can show respect.
“There was really no better person to show that than Christian.”
