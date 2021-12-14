It almost doesn’t matter that Webb City is just five games into the prep hoops season and fresh off a state championship in football.
The Cardinals are what you would call a matchup nightmare.
“Webb City is always impressive,” East Newton coach Kyle Fields said with a laugh. “They have supreme athleticism. It makes the game really hard to play against. That length and that athleticism is tough. It’s tough in passing lanes. It’s tough to stop them in the open floor.”
That was on full display in the second half as Webb City outscored East Newton 38-23 in the second half en route to a 68-53 victory on Tuesday night inside the Cardinal Dome.
In total, the Cardinals (4-1) forced 23 turnovers defensively and cashed in with 22 points off those miscues.
“East Newton had a great first half,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “I thought they played much harder than we were playing to start the game. Our guys made some adjustments in the second half, and I thought our intensity picked up. We were able to overwhelm them a little bit, get the game at our pace and get some easy run-outs. Our confidence started to rise. I think that was the difference in the game.”
After Easton Schrader nailed a 3-pointer to give the Patriots a 33-30 lead to open the third quarter, the Cardinals erupted with a 13-2 run to take a 43-34 at with 4:57 to play when Dante Washington came up with a steal and converted it into a layup in transition.
The stretch of play featured lay-ins from Cohl Vaden and Trey Roets (two) as well as a three-point play from Washington. Webb City’s run was highlighted by an alley-oop, two-handed flush from Kaden Turner off a feed from Vaden at the top of the key.
In the fourth quarter, the Cardinals continued to dictate the tempo of play. Turner gave Webb City a 57-45 lead off a finger roll with 4:58 to go.
Washington made a number of flashy moves down the stretch, including a reverse layup to hand Webb City a 55-43 lead and an acrobatic lay-in to increase the Cardinals margin out to 65-49.
The 5-foot-11 junior guard finished with a team-high 23 points. Washington shot an efficient 11 of 18 from the field in 30 minutes of action.
“Dante’s an explosive athlete,” Horn said. “He is hard to stay in front of when he is in transition. He has a really good mid-range game. He is much-improved shooting the basketball. He’s put a lot of time in on it. He does a great job of getting to the head of our press. He is someone we will definitely lean on down the stretch.”
In his first game back from injury, Vaden posted a line of 14 points, eight assists and two rebounds.
“We are happy to have him back,” he noted. “I think he showed we have a different dynamic when he comes in with the way he shoots the basketball.”
Turner added 12 points as well for the Cardinals. Roets chipped in five points and pulled down five boards.
Coming off its first state quarterfinal appearance a year ago, East Newton (2-3) was led by Gabe Bergen with 23 points. He shot 11 of 18 from the field and totaled four rebounds.
“Gabe is so tough,” Fields said. “He plays defense really well. He does everything we ask. He rebounds for us. He screens for us. He’s a great kid.”
Webb City and East Newton both compete in the Four-State Shootout on Saturday.
“We still have a long way to go,” Horn said. “We were better than we were a week ago, but we are still far from a finished product. There are a lot of things we have to work on. We are still doing things on the fly. We have a stretch of three days of practice, so that will help us out.”
“The pace got a little bit quick for us,” Fields said. “We didn’t want to play at that pace that long, but proud of our group. In the fifth game of the year with a new group, I thought we did pretty well tonight.”
