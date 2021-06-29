Webb City Haidyn Berry continues to rack up the awards following a dominant season at the plate and in the circle.
This time, she has been awarded Southwest Missouri Softball Player of the Year by USA Today, presented by softball icon Jennie Fench in a televised awards ceremony on Monday night.
Berry broke the Cardinals single-season home run record with 18 in her senior season. As a pitcher, she posted a 25-6 record with 234 strikeouts in 194 innings.
Webb City standout Devrin Weathers took home the same honor in football, as well as being one of the top honoree’s for Male Athlete of the Year. Webb City softball coach Shauna Friend was in the running for Coach of the Year.
In addition, Seneca’s Brady Roark was named as USA Today’s Male Wrestler of the Year.
For cross country, top honorees from the area included Joseph Dawson (Webb City), Joe Kemp and Kiersten Potter of Lamar. Alex Baker (Carl Junction), Patrick Carlton (Carthage), Lamar’s Logan Crockett, Case Tucker and Rylan Woolridge and Nathan Glades (Joplin) were all recognized by USA Today in the football category.
Area soccer honorees included Alberto Robledo (Neosho), Joseph Patino (Monett) and Webb City’s Delaney Duke and Haven Stanley.
In golf, honorees from the area featured Mount Vernon’s Curtis Wendler and Kenadi Killingsworth, Madison Babbitt (Seneca), Lily Allman (McDonald County) and Joplin’s Fielding Campbell and Hobbs Campbell.
The softball category also included Webb City standout Emma Welch.
Swimming featured a pair of area standouts, including Webb City’s Logan Thibault and Carson Forcum as well as Lamar’s Meghan Watson and Kaitlyn Davis. Alexia Phipps (Lamar) and Emma Watts (Joplin) represented the area in tennis.
Wrestling saw standouts from Seneca and Monett — Gabriel Commons, Brady Roark and Isabella Renfro were among the Indian wrestlers featured while Corbin McCully, Ethan Unfleet, Elias Barrientos, Ben Bluel, Simon Hartlin and Abigail Jastal rounded out the Cubs’ honorees.
Webb City slugger Treghan Parker represented the area in baseball. Joplin’s Hobbs Campbell, Donovyn Fowler and Jennalee Dunn as well as Webb City’s Emily Beres and Berry were honorees in track and field.
