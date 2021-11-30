ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Webb City products Grant Burkett and Landon Bebee were honored as All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selections, the league office announced on Monday.
A part of Missouri State’s 12 honorees named to the squad, Burkett was recognized as All-MVFC first-team as a punter while Bebee earned second-team distinction as an offensive lineman.
Burkett, who was an All-MVFC honorable mention in 2020-21, ranked third nationally and first in the league with a punting average of 46.2 yards. The redshirt freshman recorded 16 punts of 50 yards or more with an impressive 15 downed inside the 20.
His efforts helped the Bears rank third nationally and tops in net punting (42.8).
Bebee entered the fall campaign on the preseason All-MVFC team and certainly lived up to the hype. The sophomore made a seamless transition to left tackle two weeks before Missouri State’s season opener at Oklahoma State and anchored an offensive line that helped the Bears average 436.5 yards per game, which ranks 18th nationally and second in the Valley.
Missouri State also racked up 34.2 points per game, which ranks 14th in the FCS ranks.
In other local collegiate performances, former Joplin running back Isaiah Davis ran all over UC Davis for 217 yards and a touchdown on Saturday in South Dakota State’s first round game in the FCS championship.
That was just Davis’s second game back following an upper body injury that sidelined him in September. The Jackrabbits defeated UC Davis 56-24 on Saturday and travel to Sacramento State this week.
Another former Joplin star, Zach Westmoreland, concluded his freshman season on Friday after Eastern Michigan suffered a 31-10 loss to Central Michigan. Westmoreland totaled 16 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.