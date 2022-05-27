JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Grayson Smith came up short of his own goals and expectations at the MSHSAA Class 4 Track and Field Championship.
Despite that, the Webb City junior secured a historic win by taking first place in the pole vault on Friday at Licklider Track at Jefferson City High School.
He finished with a height of 4.72 meters (15-5 ¾) to easily finish ahead of Kearney’s John Timchak’s 4.24 meters. Smith tried to go for 5.0 meters and break the state record held by Joplin’s Colbie Snyder’s mark of 4.99 in 2009.
“It is a good feeling but I didn’t meet my expectations but there is next year and I will try harder,” Smith said. “My goal was to beat the state record, clear 17 feet and get into the top six in the nation.”
Smith noted he was getting goosebumps before the start of the meet – and his 9:30 a.m. start time was one of the earliest.
“That is when I knew I would win it,” Smith said, who became the 13th different state champion in Webb City’s history in boys track and field.
Only one has repeated as champion: Ryan Riddle, in the 3,200 in 2017 and 2018. Smith will have a chance to match that next year.
The Cardinals actually had two all-staters in that event as Justin Allen took fourth in the pole vault by clearing 4.10 meters.
Evan Stevens, Mason Hedger, Roman Borboa and Daunte Smiles gave the Cardinals a sixth-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay, while Stevens took seventh later in the day in the 3,200.
The Lady Cards got fourth-place finishes from Dawsyn Decker in the javelin and Riley Hawkins in the 1,600. Samantha Mancini placed seventh in the shot put.
Carl Junction was headlined by Olivia Vediz, who posted a fourth-place finish in the long jump.
East Newton won the 4x800-meter relay for the third year in a row – not counting the COVID-19 year. The Patriots team of Mason Silva, Chase Sorrell, Kelton Sorrell and Gabe Bergen won the Class 3 title in 8:06.52.
East Newton won the race in 2021 and 2019 with Chase Sorrell, Kelton Sorrell and Bergen on the team last year, while Kelton Sorrell and Bergen were on the 2019 team.
East Newton added three more medals. The Sorrell brothers placed seventh (Chase) and eighth (Kelton) in the 3,200-meter, while junior Dominic Shaw took seventh in the discus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.