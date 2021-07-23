Adversity wouldn’t stop Mekhi Garrard from continuing his ascension as a three-sport standout at Webb City High School.
In the wake of a leg injury (tibia fracture) he suffered in the summer of 2020, the senior bounced back in a big way to aid the Cardinals as a key contributor in football, basketball and track and field.
Garrard has been named the Wendell Redden Boys Athlete of the Year by the Globe for the 2020-2021 school year.
“The year he had is really a testament to his drive and the type of kid he is,” Webb City football coach John Roderique said. “At one point, we didn’t know what his situation was or if we’d get him back. … Not very many kids can go through something like that and come back and do the things he did for us.”
Garrard made his return from injury in Week 4 of Webb City’s football season in mid-September — an outing that saw the receiver haul in a 35-yard touchdown pass in a 38-10 win over Kickapoo. He went on to tally 12 catches on the year with four touchdowns and 218 reception yards to aid the Cardinals in a run to the Class 5 state semifinals.
Among the season highlights for Garrard in the fall was the district championship game against Carthage when he tallied two catches for 50 yards and one touchdown in a 42-21 Webb City triumph.
“I really think, athletically, he just got better and better,” Roderique said. “He’s an athlete whose best days are still ahead of him. … He has God-given ability and he has the type of drive to keep improving. We saw that throughout the football season and continued to see it in the winter and then the spring.”
In the winter, Garrard was a key contributor for the Cardinals’ basketball team that went 18-9 and made a run to the Class 5 District 12 championship game. The 6-foot guard posted per-game averages of 10 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting 45 percent from the floor.
“He’s the type of player who will do whatever you need him to do to win a basketball game,” Webb City basketball coach Jason Horn said. “He could score it, rebound, defend — just anything. He showed a lot of maturity, too. I’m really proud of the way he developed as a player and a person.”
Perhaps Garrard’s best showing of the year came in the spring track and field season. He picked up one individual state title and two other podium finishes to aid the Webb City boys to a team championship at the Class 4 state meet at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
Garrard won the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 3 1/4 inches to pick up his first track and field state title in his prep career. He also placed second in the triple jump at 45-10, and he joined William Wolfe, James Morgan and Pryce Mason on the Cardinals’ 4x400 relay team that placed fourth.
“For him to win the long jump and do as well as he did in his other events, it was just really special,” Webb City track and field coach Dustin Miller said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the work he put in and the selflessness he showed to help the team in any way he could.”
“The thing that just gives me goosebumps is that there aren’t very many kids like Mekhi who come out for three sports anymore,” Roderique said. “Here’s an example of a kid who’s shown you can do that and you can excel in multiple. He’s a kid who probably could have picked which sport he wanted to play in college.”
Garrard will continue his athletic career with the Missouri Southern track and field team in the upcoming school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.