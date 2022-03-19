WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City baseball team scored the game’s final five runs.
But came one run short of completing a massive comeback as the Cardinals fell to Rogersville 7-6 on Saturday afternoon in a season opener at Chuck Barnes Field.
Webb City, facing a 7-1 deficit, scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to slice the deficit to four.
Leadoff man and center fielder Cade Wilson brought home Kolton Eilenstein on a single to left to spark the rally, while Kaylor Darnell ripped a single to right field to push across Wilson at home plate.
The Cardinals had a chance to do further damage in the frame. However, Rogersville’s Ross Lawrence retired Aiden Brock via a strikeout and got Kenley Hood to bounce out to shortstop to get out of the inning unscathed.
After Darnell tossed a clean top of the sixth, Wilson recorded an RBI fielder’s choice to trim the hole to three for Webb City.
Darnell held the Wildcats scoreless in the seventh. The Cardinals were in immediate business in the bottom half of the frame.
Brock reached base on a dropped flyball from Thessen Prenger in right field. Hood then drew a walk, while Cy Darnell laced an RBI single to left to make the score 7-5 for Webb City.
After Gavin Stowell’s single loaded the bases, Hood scored on a wild pitch as Rogersville’s lead shrank to one.
But Lawrence buckled down for the Wildcats.
He punched out Brantley Carter and William Hayes before getting Wilson to fly out to center field to put the nail in the coffin.
Rogersville (1-0) amassed 11 hits in the contest. Logan Taylor, Hunter Lewis, Noah Carrow and Lawrence each went 2 for 4 to lead the way for the Wildcats.
Carrow and Lawrence drove in two runs apiece.
Starter Blythe Blakey picked up the victory. He fanned seven batters over four one-hit frames while surrendering just one run.
Webb City totaled nine hits. Wilson tallied two RBI to pace the Cardinal offense.
A Crowder College signee, Cooper Crouch gave up six hits on four runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings of work for Webb City.
Walker Sweet pitched the next 2 2/3 innings for the Cardinals, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three. Kaylor Darnell fanned three over the final two frames.
Webb City hosts Branson at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chuck Barnes Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.