John Roderique hasn't always wanted to be a football coach.
"I was in auto mechanics my junior year (at Webb City High School)," he said. "I kind of liked some of that stuff."
But the next year, things changed.
“When I was a senior, I started focusing more on going to college, and I thought coaching might be a good way to go," Roderique said. "Coaches, particularly Mark McDonald (his high school coach for his last two seasons), were a big influence on me. Charlie Meadows was my freshman coach. He was instrumental, and Steve Gollhofer was a coach in junior high and then was on our staff in high school. Richard Correll ... I saw all those guys as mentors, father figures for me. My dad died when I was 10, and those were the people I gravitated to when I was a youngster. They kicked me in the butt when I needed that and encouraged me, too.”
Roderique, a 1986 Webb City graduate, received All-American honors as a linebacker at Pittsburg State. He returned to Webb City as the head football coach in 1997 and has won 298 games, 21 consecutive district championships and a dozen state championships in 24 seasons.
Roderique will be inducted into the MIssouri Sports Hall of Fame at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by calling the hall of fame, 417-889-3100.
COLLEGE COACH
High school coaching wasn't in Roderique's original plans.
“I didn’t really ever want to be a high school coach,” he said. “When I graduated (from Pittsburg State), I had some good friends and teammates – Brett Potts, Blaise Bauer, Jesse Wall – those guys said they were going to get (high school) jobs. Jesse actually came over here (to Webb City) under Kurt (Thompson) back in 1990.
"I wasn’t ready to do that. I stayed (at PSU), and that was the transition between (head coaches Dennis) Franchione and (Chuck) Broyles. I got a grad assistantship there for a year and a half, then they created a position like intramural director/football coach, and I was able to stay on as a full-time coach. Of course, it felt like part-time pay but full-time work. I did that for seven years and really liked it."
Thompson's departure to join the football staff at Coffeyville Community College opened the door for Roderique to return to his alma mater in 1997.
“It was a really hard decision to come to Webb City," Roderique said. "It just kind of happened. Kurt was ready to leave and try something different. It probably happened about the time that Tyson, our youngest, was born that April. Hailey was 4, John was 2. I had to find something that paid a little bit better.”
CHAMPIONSHIP START
Roderique inherited a good situation at Webb City, but nevertheless, there were nerves.
"Without a question," he agreed. "I was nervous, and it was pretty nerve-racking going into that first year. Josh Chapman, Richie Adkins, there were only a handful of kids who had even played varsity. I don't think anybody really expected us to do what we did that first year. Of course, Chapman was a great player, and there were so many guys who stepped up. It was really excited."
All the Cardinals accomplished in Roderique's first year was a 14-0 record and a state championship.
"I remember going to the Dome (in St. Louis) with that group of seniors that first year," Roderique said. "I remember walking down the hallway, turning and going out (on the field). I remember telling them 'Guys, thanks for giving me an opportunity to be here. I may never get this chance again.' You just don't know. There's nothing guaranteed in sports."
As it turned out, Roderique made multiple trips to the Dome and other venues for state championship games. He's 14-2 in state title games, and last season was Roderique's fifth team that lost in the semifinals.
Roderique's teams have recorded 10 undefeated seasons, eight one-loss seasons, and his 28 losses can be divided in half — 14 in the first seven years and 14 in the last 17 years.
"Obviously you have to have good kids who buy in, and good parents," Roderique said. "We've had some outstanding coaches, too,. I've been blessed with staffs that everybody is on the same page. And we've had great administrative support."
FAMILY OF QUARTERBACKS
Quarterback became a family position for Roderique. Two sons, John from 2010-12 and Tyson from 2013-15, and three nephews, Brayden Drake (2003 senior season), Patrick Drake (2009) and Scott Roderique (2010) all played the position.
"They were not necessarily the starting guy," Coach Roderique said, "but from 2002 through 2015, a 14-year period where somebody in our program at the high school was related that played quarterback. It was pretty cool.
"In 2017 we were going to state championship in Columbia, and somebody asked me 'what's it feel like to be heading to one of these games without one of your sons or one of your nephews at quarterback.' I told him 'it's a lot less stressful, a lot less pressure.' There's some added pressure when it's your kid or your relation, whether you like to admit or not. The only thing I've been questioned about was from our coaches ... 'why isn't he in there now?' "
Coach Roderique said that his wife Heather was OK with or without football talk at home.
"She's the one who deserves a gold star for being in the stands and listening to everything she's listened to over the years," Roderique said. "People have given her stuff over the years. There's a board in one of our rooms that says 'My husband doesn't care what you want him to run,' and it's signed a coach's wife. She wouldn't say a word to anybody, but I'm sure there have been some things she's had to bite her lip on. She's been fantastic. Not every one is meant to be a coach's wife. She does that as well as anybody."
Roderique is humbled by his selection to the Hall of Fame, which inducted the Webb City football program in 2014.
"The wins and the state championships and the records we've had, I've never really sat back and thought a lot about it honestly," he said. "It's very humbling, very flattering. Nobody does anything on their own. I think about the coaches I played for, the teammates I had in college, the players and coaches I've worked with here. That's what it's really about, not the wins or losses but about the people you meet along the way."
Roderique's record
W L
1997 Webb City * 14 0
1998 Webb City 5 5
1999 Webb City 8 2
2000 Webb City * 14 0
2001 Webb City * 14 0
2002 Webb City 10 3
2003 Webb City 9 4
2004 Webb City 12 1
2005 Webb City 10 1
2006 Webb City * 14 0
2007 Webb City 10 1
2008 Webb City * 15 0
2009 Webb City 13 1
2010 Webb City * 15 0
2011 Webb City * 15 0
2012 Webb City * 15 0
2013 Webb City * 14 1
2014 Webb City * 15 0
2015 Webb City 14 1
2016 Webb City 9 4
2017 Webb City * 15 0
2018 Webb City 13 1
2019 Webb City * 14 1
2020 Webb City 11 2
Totals 298 28
* — state championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.