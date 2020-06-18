WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s Tanner Rogers and Landry Delgado signed college letters of intent on Thursday afternoon inside the Cardinal Dome.
Tanner Rogers signed to play baskeball with College of the Ozarks in Hollister, Missouri.
Landry Delgado signed to play baseball at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas.
TANNER ROGERS
The 6-foot-2 Rogers accepted the offer to play for College of the Ozarks several weeks ago.
“It was basically done,” he said. “I got my offer just after the Rogersville game, the sectional game. Then after the season ended vs. Helias Catholic, we went for lunch and Coach (Steve) Shepherd offered me there.
“We’ve been waiting to get an opportunity to have the signing. Basically the only thing the virus affected was the date of the signing. We were going to do it a lot earlier, at the end of March, and it kept getting pushed back. I’m very grateful that Coach (John) Roderique let us in and Webb City High School let me come in and do it.”
Rogers made a 3-point goal with 18 seconds remaining to lift the Cardinals past Rogersville 58-57 in the Class 4 sectional game on March 10 at Nixa High School. He hit 7-of-8 3-pointers and 8-of-9 shots overall for a team-high 23 points.
He averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals for Webb City, which finished 17-10. He shares the school 3-point record for 3-pointers in a game (8), and he holds the records for treys in a season (77) and career (132).
“I just see a well-rounded basketball player who has fundamental skills,” Bobcats coach Shepherd said. “He can shoot it. He can pass. He can dribble. I love the way he plays defense. Honestly it’s not too often that we get the high school player who is the defensive specialist, but yet he also sets the 3-point shooting records. We’re getting a guy who can play both ends of the floor, which is rare.
“Obviously he’s been well-coached and the success that he’s had here as an athlete in basketball and football ... he’s a winner. He’s not used to losing, and he’s not going to accept losing. And he has that work ethic that we need at C of O. We have to trust our guys to go to class and go to work, come to practice hungry. Between his family and his coaches here, it’s been instilled in him that you work hard, and success only comes to those who put in the time and the effort and have the right attitude. Tanner has all of those.”
Rogers, the son of Dan and Alison Rogers, said this was the only school he considered.
“C of O was the only one I was looking at ... the only offer I got,” he said. “Basically it’s a great place where I can continue my faith. They have a great program where you can work on campus and you come out of there with zero student debt. I fell in love with the campus. I fell in love with the team. It’s a great opportunity.”
LANDRY DELGADO
Delgado, an outfielder, preferred to stay close to home.
“There were a couple of schools I’ve been looking at that I had in mind,” Delgado said. “I had a few offers, like Kansas Wesleyan and schools like that. But (Labette) seemed like the best fit for me. It’s close to home, and they wanted me there. So I felt like that was the best fit for me.
“I was looking to stay close to home. My family, we all talked about it and they said close to home the first few years will probably be smart. And it all worked out.”
Delgado, the son of Whitney Lenger and grandson of Steve and Geannine Lenger, started as a junior for the Cardinals, but COVID-19 canceled his senior season.
“Not being able to play my spring season, it was really tough,” Delgado said. “I stayed working out, stayed driven. I’ve started some summer ball, and that really helped. It was really tough, but being able to continue my career, it is a blessing.”
Playing college baseball hasn’t always been his goal.
“At the youngest age I wasn’t really looking at it,” he said. “But once freshman year of high school hit and I realized my talent, I thought I could make something out of it for sure.
“It’s really like surreal, being able to continue my athletic and academic career at Labette for the first two years and then transfer somewhere. It’s really a blessing to be able to do this,” Delgado said.
