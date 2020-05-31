If there’s one thing Webb City coaches learned about Terrell Kabala, it’s that he’s a guy of few words. However, the two-sport senior let his actions on the football field and basketball court speak more than enough for him.
“He’s a very polite, quiet kid,” Webb City football coach John Roderique said. “Then you get him out on the football field, and your jaw kind of drops from the sheer power and athleticism you see. What a privilege and pleasure it was to have him in our program.”
“A man of few words, but exactly what we needed,” Cardinals basketball coach Jason Horn said. “When you talk about Terrell, there were just so many big moments — high-flying plays, dunks, big shots. It’s honestly hard to narrow them all down. That kid is just different. He is really that player who coaches dream about because he’s a great person and a great athlete.”
And the bigger the moment, the more Kabala made his presence felt.
“In basketball, the first thing that jumps out is his game against Ozark at the end of our regular season,” Horn said. “He had 36 points, and he didn’t even play the last four or five minutes of the game because he fouled out. That was a really big moment for us and for him. Then he pretty much carried that over into the playoffs. I remember him making big play after big play in the second half of our sectional game to help us advance.”
“I remember the Joplin game,” said Roderique. “We were struggling with turnovers for most of the night. … But there was an incredible run Terrell had in that game where he kept churning, kept fighting. He kind of broke away from the pack and just took off for a long touchdown. That’s a play I remember thinking, ‘Man, that’s a special player.’ “
Following an accolade-filled senior year, Kabala has been named the 2019-20 Wendell Redden Boys Athlete of the Year by the Globe’s sports staff. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound standout played pivotal roles for the Class 4 Cardinals in runs to a state title in football and the state quarterfinals in basketball.
Kabala was an all-state performer and Central Ozark Conference Player of the Year in basketball as well as a second-team all-COC selection in football.
On the gridiron, Kabala transitioned from wide receiver to running back and ended up accounting for 1,736 all-purpose yards — 1,167 rushing — and 23 total touchdowns.
“Making the switch from receiver to running back is not an easy thing to do,” Roderique said. “But he accepted it and he enjoyed it. By the end of the year, he just absolutely took off with it.”
His 10 carries for 126 yards in the state championship game in Columbia paced Webb City in a 48-0 win over Platte County to cap a 14-1 season.
“He’s an unbelievably talented and hard-working young man,” Roderique said. “The one thing you appreciate about him is how he shows up every day and works hard. Of course, the thing about great athletes is how they compete when it’s really important — the big situations and big games. That’s the one thing I’ve always appreciated about him. He was phenomenal when it seemed to matter the most.”
Roderique added that Kabala’s biggest asset was his strength.
“Half of his yards were after first contact,” he said. “There were countless plays where a defense just couldn’t throw enough people on him to bring him down. He’s just an extremely physically gifted kid. But he also has so many other good qualities — his acceleration, his stop-and-go ability, his ability to break into open space.”
Playing guard for the Cardinals during the hoops season, Kabala averaged 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 49% from the floor. He scored in double figures in 22 of 27 games as Webb City went 17-10 after a 3-6 start.
“He was a guy who came in at the end of football season and very easily could have been worn down and tired, but he rolled in without taking any days off and never missed a beat,” Horn said. “And he expects everyone to get to his level whenever he’s in there.
“For a kid like him to be as talented as he is, he has a great head on his shoulders, too. He’s really humble. I know a lot of coaches just say those things about their players, but he’s the real deal in that. He’s a good kid and a good person. You would not know he’s a kid with the athletic ability he has if you just see him on the street. He doesn’t carry himself like he’s better than anyone.”
Kabala will play basketball at the NCAA Division II Arkansas-Fort Smith next year.
“Basketball is his first love,” Horn said. “Really since he was in third grade, that was his favorite sport and that’s what he’s wanted to do. We’re sad to see him go, but we’re also excited to see what comes next for him. No matter what, he left a footprint on this program that will be remembered around here for quite a while.”
Wendell Redden Athletes of Year
2016-17: Taylor Muff, Pittsburg
P.J. Sarwinski, Galena
2017-18: Kaesha George, Monett
Arkell Smith, Carthage
2018-19: Calli Beshore, Nevada
Zach Westmoreland, Joplin
2019-20: Emmy Colin, College Heights Christian
Terrell Kabala, Webb City
