Former Webb City baseball standout Breckin Williams didn't have to wait long to get another shot in affiliated baseball.
The 2012 Webb City High School graduate signed a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins on July 5, and he was immediately assigned to the Twins' High-A affiliate — Cedar Rapids Kernels.
Williams has appeared in two games so far with the Kernels, not giving up a run in two innings and picking up a victory in Sunday's game against the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals' High-A affiliate).
The 6-foot, 200-pound right-hander, who had a record-setting career as a closer at the University of Missouri, was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 26 after being their fourth-round draft pick in 2015.
He allowed 10 earned runs in two appearances for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles earlier this season. Now 27, Williams has been plagued by several injuries throughout his professional career, including hurting his hamstring in spring training.
In seven seasons with the Diamondbacks organization, Williams compiled a 12-7 record and a 3.83 ERA in 99 games. He fanned 150 batters while issuing 35 walks through 122 1/3 innings.
