There was a lot to like from Joplin’s 49-28 victory over Carl Junction on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
But most importantly, the Eagles (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak. In fact, Joplin hadn’t dropped three straight games since its last losing season in 2013 when it went 4-6.
Another thing of note was the performance of all-state running back Nathan Glades, who seemingly gets better and better with each game. Against Carl Junction, Glades finished with 24 carries for 177 yards and four rushing touchdowns to go along with an 82-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Here are a few more takeaways from Friday night’s game.
Signs of an improving defense
After allowing the Bulldogs to score in their first two drives of the game, the Eagles defense stepped up and pitched a shutout in the second quarter to allow the offense a chance to gain the advantage on the scoreboard.
Perhaps the biggest defensive play of the game came from defensive end Jacob Prosser, who sacked Bulldogs quarterback Alex Baker on third down-and-5 to force another Carl Junction punt. Joplin turned it over on the following drive, but safety Donovyn Fowler picked off a tipped pass for another defensive stop.
“In the first two series they scored, it seemed fairly easy,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We made them work for it, but we weren’t getting any pressure on the quarterback. Once Prosser started getting in his kitchen a little bit, that made things so much better for everybody.”
Carl Junction scored twice in the second half, but that was after Joplin’s offense ripped off 28 points to secure the win.
Prosser recorded another sack in the second half. Linebacker Scott Lowe came up with a big interception in the red zone to stall the Bulldogs 10-play plus drive.
Next man up
The Eagles were without several players on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. That included leading wideout Dante Washington, who is out with a broken foot, according to Fox Sports Joplin.
But Joplin flexed its impressive depth by plugging those holes with the next man up.
Namely Trayshawn Thomas and Keaton Renfroe. Thomas led the Eagles with five receptions and 142 yards receiving while Renfroe came up with two catches for 70 yards.
“I thought those receivers did a good job and I thought the offensive line got better as the night went on,” Jasper said. “That allowed for that comfort feeling.”
How is Glades?
One of the biggest storylines going into Week 5 for Joplin will be the status of Glades.
The senior left the game late into the third quarter after hurting his knee on a play that resulted in him diving into the end zone. He was later seen in the fourth quarter on the sidelines icing his knee.
With a 21-point lead at that point in the game, Jasper said he took him out of the game as a precaution.
“He is a little banged up right now,” Jasper said. “The doctors are going to take a look at him. Hopefully, he will be good to go. We’ll see.”
Glades’ injury opened the door for backup running back Trayquan Peavler, who impressed in limited action. The senior rushed for 57 yards on six carries and scored his first touchdown of the season.
“He is a kid that would obviously love to play running back, but Glades is tremendous,” Jasper said. “Trayquan works on the defensive line and does a good job, especially on third downs. He was biting his tongue for this moment for a long time. I’m happy he did well.”
Looking ahead
After bouncing back with this win, Joplin looks to string together some consistency this week as it travels to Willard on Friday.
“I challenged the team to go out there and play with a passion and a purpose for four quarters from start to finish,” Jasper said. “We have to understand we have to keep working hard in practice like we did this week and continue to improve, and continue to play with a sense of urgency.”
DEREK SHORE is a sports writer for the Globe and receivers correspondence at dshore@joplinglobe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Derek_Shore23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.