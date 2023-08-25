High school football is underway with college and NFL games right around the corner.
Missouri Southern, our local Division II team, kicks off the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31, hosting Northwest Missouri State University.
Division I's Week Zero begins Saturday with a pair of ranked games in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Those games are Southern California versus San Jose State at 7 p.m., and Notre Dame versus Navy in Dublin, Ireland, with a 1:30 p.m. start time.
There's a reason they call it Week Zero. Both of these games will be a snoozefest. The Trojans are currently 31-point favorites over the Spartans, and I think they will get there. This game will get ugly. Notre Dame is being give 20.5 points over Navy. This one might be a more entertaining contest being at a neutral site and all, but I'd still take Notre Dame by 20.5.
If you are dying to see some college football, these will be your two biggest games to watch. There will be five other FBS games being played as well as some Football Championship Subdivision action Saturday.
For the entirety of the college football season, I will make weekly predictions, beginning in Week 1. I will share my "big game," "upset" and "lock pick" of every week.
This column will drop the morning of the first game of the week. Most weeks that will be Saturday, but of course there will be some Thursday or Friday games as well.
PREDICTION GUIDELINES
My big games will have to be a game between two ranked opponents. Most weeks I will try to find the game that I think is the absolute biggest of the week. So, if there is a game between No. 5 in the nation and No. 8, I probably will use that game over No. 1 versus No. 24.
The upset will always be an unranked team knocking off a ranked opponent. If for some reason there are no unranked versus ranked games on the weekend slate, I will just pick a lower-ranked team to beat a higher-ranked team.
A lock pick is simple. This is just any ranked-versus-ranked game that I think is an easy win for one team. This is where you will likely see me using more of those games featuring No. 1 versus No. 24, or similar.
I will share the entire slate of Division I FBS college football games that include at least one ranked team in every article. I will only go in depth on the three games that I use for my predictions.
NFL PREDICTIONS
For a fun activity with friends, I run an NFL predictions league with 19 other guys. This league runs under the same format I just explained in my college football predictions, except there is obviously no ranking system to go by, so we use a system I've created through national power rankings and research.
But each person sends in three NFL predictions each week, one big game, one upset and one lock pick. My friends and I have been competing in this league since 2015 when it began as just a four-person league.
In a separate column each week, I will predict the outcome of each NFL game and label the three that I use as my main picks. I will keep track of my record all season in both articles.
If any readers are interested in competing with me, you can email me at tvaughan@joplinglobe.com with your college football picks for the week using the same guidelines I explained above. Please add your name and where you are from to the email with your predictions. You may also submit any unranked games for me to predict that you are curious about.
I will not predict any MSSU games or high school games.
If your picks/submissions are in by 5 p.m. Wednesday, they could be included in my weekly column.
