Webb City baseball standout Treghan Parker has posted some gaudy numbers on the diamond this spring.
Parker wrote his name in history books during the Cardinals’ 8-1 victory over Neosho on Tuesday afternoon. With an RBI single in the first inning, Parker became Webb City’s single-season leader in runs batted in with 48.
The previous school record was set by Chase Sossamon in 2008.
“It was a great feeling,” Parker said. “I didn’t really know much about it until a couple of days ago when my coaches said I was close. To know I have my name left in a record book here, it means a lot to me. I hope somebody can eventually break it, but I hope to keep playing and keep hitting it well.”
A Missouri Southern signee, Parker has been one of the top offensive performers in Southwest Missouri this spring. Along with his impressive ability to drive in runs, the shortstop is hitting .425 while collecting 35 hits through 24 games.
Another aspect of his game that has drawn attention this spring is the spike in power production. He didn’t hit his first high school home run until last summer.
So far this year, all six of Parker’s long balls have been over-the-fence shots.
“This year has kind of surprised me, but it’s a great new feeling,” Parker said. “I have improved my power and my approach. I’m not as aggressive, but still staying aggressive and hunting fastballs. I think (leadoff man) Devrin (Weathers) has played a big part in me reaching this milestone.”
As a sophomore, he was listed at 5-foot-11 and weighed around 155-160 pounds. But with more dedication in the weight room, he’s now up to a sturdier 195-pound mark and has the power-hitting frame to boot.
“His strength has improved,” Webb City coach Flave Darnell said. “He doesn’t try to do too much. He lets his strength and his swing take care of the flight of the ball. His physicality at the plate has been his biggest improvement. He is a tireless worker in the weight room and it shows.”
“His year has been unbelievable. We really expected Treghan to be a run-producer. He definitely has not let us down. He seems to have the ability to put the good part of the bat on the ball every time he’s up. Even if he grounds out, pops up or flies out, he never gets jammed. The barrel is always there on the ball. He just has the ability to square it up.”
And Parker doesn’t just impact the game with his bat. He is, as they say, fleet of foot.
The senior has swiped 16 bags out of 19 chances this spring while legging out six doubles and five triples.
“When I get on the bases, I know I can cause some pressure,” Parker said. “I know that as a defender having some speed on the bases gets your mind thinking and takes your focus off the hitter a bit. Whatever I can do to use that speed, I think it’s helped out a lot.”
Parker has primarily manned the shortstop position for the 19-5 Cardinals. Darnell sees him being a versatile option at the next level.
“I would say he’s a corner guy or second baseman at the next level,” Darnell said. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the outfield some just because he runs so well. He wants to do whatever it takes to win. He leads our team in home runs, but he works at base-hit bunting and sacrifice bunting as hard as anybody. He caught even a little bit this offseason to help us out. Treghan is just a coach’s dream.”
Parker’s sights are high both personally and for the team.
“I just want to find a hot streak,” Parker said. “I want to improve my plate vision and be disciplined, but the end goal for us is obviously making it out of districts and winning that quarterfinal game that we couldn’t get out of two years ago. I want to reach the Final Four and hopefully do some damage there. For a personal goal, I would like to stay above .400 and maybe even reach that home run record (eight held by Chad Woodmansee and Eli Dykens).”
New single-season walk king
With a free pass in the fourth inning against St. Genevieve last Saturday, Shane Noel broke the previous record of 23 set by Cameron Beaver in 2008.
“There are a lot of great athletes that come through Webb City, so to be put down in the record books means a lot to me,” Noel said. “At the plate, my goal is to be a tough out. I always have a plan when I step into the box. I’m always trying to find a way to help the team out whether it would be a walk or a hit.”
Noel is having a breakthrough season for the Cardinals, ranking second on the team with a .452 average (behind only Weathers who leads the way at .542). He has worked 27 walks total and driven in 19 runs.
