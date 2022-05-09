GRANBY, Mo. — Neosho's baseball team featured three different individuals that posted three-hit performances as it routed non-conference foe East Newton 17-2 Monday afternoon on the road.
The Wildcats (12-15) snapped a six-game skid with the victory.
Neosho jumped out to a 4-2 lead after one and extended that to eight runs with a six-run second. The Wildcats added three runs in the third and four in the fourth to complete the run rule.
In total, Neosho had 17 hits in the contest. Austin Rodriguez and Carson Williams each had three hits with two driven in, while Kael Smith had a perfect 3 for 3 day and scored twice.
Catcher Eli Zarr collected a pair of hits and produced three RBI. Carter Fenske and Carter Baslee each had two RBI and hits apiece, while Quenton Hughes amassed two hits and drove in one.
River Brill scored three runs and had one hit. Wyatt Shadwick had two runs driven in.
Smith got it done on the mound. The righty worked four innings and limited the Patriots to five hits while striking out five batters and walking one.
Neosho closes out the regular season at Seneca at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
