WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City softball team’s district opener was a roaring success.
Behind stellar pitching and big swings from the offense, the third-seeded Cardinals stormed past sixth-seeded Bolivar 7-0 in the Class 4 District 7 quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Webb City softball field.
Webb City, improving to 17-19 overall, plays second-seeded McDonald County at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the district semifinals. The Mustangs blanked seventh-seeded Monett 2-0.
The Cardinals, looking for their fourth consecutive district title, aim to reach the finals for the sixth straight season.
Webb City drew first blood against Bolivar. Lily Hall doubled to center, bringing home Kylee Sargeant in the bottom of the first.
The hosts posted two-run frames in the second and third innings to build a 5-0 advantage. In the second, Makenzie Wynn started things with an RBI bunt single and Kyley Senter touched home after a Liberator fielding miscue.
Alexandra Maturino collected an RBI double out to deep left-center field to start Webb City’s rally in the third. Jensyn Pickett followed with a run-scoring single to left.
Then in the fourth, Elizabeth Rhuems plated Sargeant on an RBI single to center as the Cardinals took a 6-0 lead. Sargeant put the finishing touches on Webb City’s win with a solo blast out to left-center field in the sixth.
The Cardinals tallied 10 hits in the contest. Rhuems went a perfect 3 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, while Sargeant tallied two hits with three runs scored and one driven in.
In the circle, Laney Taylor was brilliant for Webb City. The opposition mustered just one hit as Taylor finished with eight strikeouts and one walk in the complete-game shutout.
Makayla Methvin suffered the loss for Bolivar. She surrendered six earned runs on 10 hits through six innings of work.
Kacee Jenkins managed the Liberators’ lone hit. Bolivar finished the season 9-20.
