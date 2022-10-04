Welle Welle Jr. found the back of the net twice as the Carthage boys soccer team defeated Joplin 3-1 in Central Ozark Conference action on Tuesday at JHS Athletics Complex.
Carthage improved to 12-2, while Joplin slipped to 9-5.
Welle Jr. got the Tigers on the board in the 14th minute and extended Carthage's lead to two with a tally in the 76th minute. Silas Laytham accounted for the Tigers' other goal in the 32nd minute.
Adam Badr got Joplin's offense going with a goal in the 55th minute to trim the deficit to 2-1.
Carthage hosts Kickapoo on Thursday while Joplin plays at Springfield Catholic on Monday.
