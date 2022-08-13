Expectations were high for the Carthage boys soccer team entering the 2021 season.
For one, the Tigers returned a veteran group with 12 seniors on their roster.
But the start of the year didn’t go as planned, according to coach Jacob Osborne. Carthage battled inconsistent play and suffered the injury bug.
What mattered the most, however, was the 14-10 Tigers peaked at the right time and reached the district finals for the first time since 2017.
“Over the course of the season the team learned the importance of the mental side of the game and how much of an impact it can have on your performances,” Osborne said. “It’s an area that took us a long time to figure out last season. We were able to come together at the end of the season, but fell short in the district championship.”
Carthage said goodbye to four key seniors in Adrian Garrido (forward), Walter Mejia (midfielder), Dani Morales (defender) and Chris Lopez (defender).
However, the Tigers have experience back. It starts with junior Welle Welle, who led the team with 15 goals last fall.
Welle, a all-COC first-teamer, played primarily as a striker for Carthage, but proved to be the team’s best defender and took on the center back role in certain games.
“Welle will be one of the top players in our area this season,” Osborne said. “He is a special player, who is one of the most talented kids to come through our program. Something unique about Welle is how versatile he is. He is talented enough to be an offensive player of the year for our district or region, but he has the talent where if he plays as a defender he could also be the defensive player of the year. … He is our leader. He has potential to be one of the best leaders we have had. He has a very positive attitude and he brings an energy to games and practice that can be infectious.”
The Tigers have six key seniors returning in George Laytham (midfielder), Kleverzon Paz (defender), Eric Garcia (midfielder), Neyzer Ramos and Jorge Mendes (both forwards) and Julio Lopez (goalkeeper).
Standing at 6-foot-3, Laytham has been a standout player at Carthage for the last two years. Osborne expects big things from the midfielder.
“He is very smart and skilled,” Osborne said. “He usually plays as a defensive midfielder, but he has the ability to both create opportunities and to score goals from outside of the box. He will play in different midfield roles this season. He will be a standout player in the area this season.”
Midfielder Henry Hernandez rounds out the Tigers’ returning juniors.
“Henry has been a starter at right back his freshman and sophomore seasons,” Osborne said. “This year he will have a bigger, more important role in our team and will be a standout player for us. He will be moving into the midfield, where he will be able to have a greater impact on the game.”
Juniors Edson and Danilo Lopez (both defenders) as well as sophomore Aldo Sanchez Cancinos (midfielder) look to make a name for themselves this fall.
Carthage opens the season at Republic on Aug. 30.
“We had a lot of seniors last year, so we almost have a new team this year,” Osborne said. “But I still believe we will still be strong and competitive. I’ve been really happy with their commitment this offseason. Teams know that we had a strong senior group last year, but I think we can be a surprise contender this season.”
