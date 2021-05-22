WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thoughts of spinning a postseason masterpiece crept in Isaac Wells’ mind as he dreamed away on Friday night.
“Waking up, I had dreams about it,” Wells said. “I wasn’t worried at all. I knew my team was going to be behind me. I know we were going to work and they didn’t have a chance. I knew we were going to come out here and win this ballgame.”
Turns out Wells’ dream foreshadowed exactly what happened when he stepped on the rubber at Chuck Barnes Field on Saturday afternoon.
The senior right-hander became the first pitcher to shut out Webb City’s high-powered offense this spring as Glendale knocked off the No. 2 Cardinals 2-0 in the Class 5 District 6 championship game.
Wells held Webb City to a season-low three hits. He struck out six batters while yielding five groundouts and seven flyouts.
“Isaac is just a gamer,” Glendale coach Jim Julian said. “He’s going to give you max-effort all the time. If he struggles a little bit, he’s not the type of kid that will go south. He will buckle and bear down, get outs when we need to. He kept the ball in the zone and trusted his defense behind him. We made defensive plays that helped out late in the game.”
Despite their season ending, the Cardinals (26-6) finished with their best record in at least a decade. Webb City reached its fifth district final in the last seven years and posted its fourth 20-win season since 2015.
The Cardinals graduate Matt Woodmansee, Shane Noel, Cole Gayman, Treghan Parker, Devrin Weathers, Eli Goddard and Noah Mitchell.
“This senior class has been great,” Cardinals coach Flave Darnell said. “We had a good year. It’s unfortunate when only one team wins that last game of the year. We had a really good season. That senior class led the way. Those guys will be sorely missed, man, each and every one of them. They are awesome guys, competitors and they played a ton of baseball. I know this isn’t the way they wanted it to end, but sometimes it doesn’t go the way we want it to.”
In a game where runs were at a premium, the Falcons (20-11) cashed in on offense with two outs — both times against Missouri Southern signee Gayman.
With Zach Beatty standing on first after drawing a walk in the top of the fifth, Brooks Kettering brought him home with a double to left field as Glendale took a 1-0 lead.
Webb City certainly threatened in the closing innings.
Eric Fitch, who was picked off after doubling in the third, led off the sixth with a single and Treghan Parker drew a one-out walk to put the Cardinals in prime position to score. But Wells got out of the inning unscathed, getting Shane Noel to hit a ground ball to third baseman Caimon Kufahl for a 5-4-3 double play.
“I don’t think there are words to describe that,” Wells said. “That’s just an amazing play and probably saved a run. That kept us in the ballgame. My defense, I owe a lot of that to them.”
The Falcons added an insurance run in the seventh when Zach Beatty came through with a two-out RBI single.
“Two-out hits are huge,” Julian said. “We are fortunate enough to have a couple more two-out hits when we needed them.”
Wells worked around a leadoff single by Matt Woodmansee with a flyout, lineout and strikeout to notch the complete-game shutout.
“I have a two-seam fastball that runs in on the hands and a breakaway slider that gets a lot of swings and misses,” Wells said. “I kept going back and forth, mixing it really well. That’s a really good ball team. This win prepares us really well for state, and I think we have a chance there, too.”
On the other side, Gayman went the distance for Webb City. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out six batters.
“He’s our guy,” Darnell said. “He did a great job. He did what we expected him to.”
Fitch and Woodmansee accounted for the Cardinals' three hits.
“Pitching and defense wins,” Darnell said. “They made a few more plays than we did today. Tip your cap to them. I don’t think they gave up a run in district. They are playing really well. They are pitching well. They are playing great defense. That’s a good team.”
Glendale plays the winner of Willard-Marshfield in the Class 5 quarterfinals on May 29.
