HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Galena boys basketball team looked like it might be getting the rematch it craved with Hesston after falling short in the Class 3A state championship game last season.
Brett Sarwinski nailed a 3-pointer from the corner as the Bulldogs took a one-point lead lead with 16 seconds left in double overtime.
But Thomas More Prep received a putback at the buzzer from Dylan Werth as the Monarchs escaped with a 68-67 victory over Galena on Wednesday night in the state quarterfinals in Hutchison.
Instead, TMP (20-4) earned a rematch against Hesston, a 64-55 winner in last year's semifinals, at 6 p.m. Friday for a shot at playing for the state title.
On the final possession of the game, the Monarchs milked the final 15 seconds out. Gavin Unrein was open on the baseline and penetrated in for the winner. His shot was off the back iron, but Werth was on the backside and the 6-foot-7 big man corralled the board and the rest is history.
TMP led for the majority of the contest before Galena forced overtime with the score deadlocked at 51-51. The Monarchs led 59-56 with less than a minute to go in the first overtime, but the Bulldogs' Jackson Perry hit a 3 from the top of the key to force a second overtime.
Werth finished with 17 points to pace TMP. Jace Wentling contributed 14 points, while Unrein and Kenton Ginther chipped in 12 each.
Galena, finishing its impressive season with a 22-2 record, received a monster performance from senior Brett Sarwinski. The point guard capped his Bulldogs' career with a game-high 32 points on 10 of 22 shooting, 5 of 8 from 3 and 7 of 10 from the foul line.
Maverick Harmon and Tyler Little chipped in 10 points apiece.
