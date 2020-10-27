RIVERTON, Kan. — With Allison Swank dominating the net down the stretch, Pomona-West Franklin upended Riverton 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18) on Tuesday night in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game in the Rams' gymnasium.
The Falcons (32-3) broke away from a 15-15 tie in the fourth set, and Swank, 6-foot junior middle hitter, scored six of the final seven points. She had two blocks and two kills in a five-point stretch as West Franklin opened a 23-15 advantage. She entered the match with a team-high 44 blocks.
Riverton (29-9-1) stopped the spurt on a block by Jacy Thomasson and Morgan Compton and a Compton kill, but Swank provided the final two points with a left-handed tip over the front line and another kill.
"When they called a timeout, I told her when No. 9 (Thomasson) was in the back row, nobody would be able to stop her," Falcons coach Angie Corwine said.
"We had talked about her hitting tendencies," Rams coach Rebecca Lipasek said, "and I didn't feel like my kids adjusted to that. We knew she liked to hit across the body toward our right back defender and our blockers got caught out of position a lot."
West Franklin's serving also played a big role during the match. In the first set Ainsley Corwine served five consecutive aces as the Falcons turned a 15-13 deficit into a 20-15 leadNellie LaFountain, who also was a force at the net, served two straight aces during a 4-0 spurt in the third set that produced an 18-10 lead, and Jenna Walters had back-to-back aces in another 4-0 spree for an 11-9 lead in the fourth set.
"We're usually aggressive servers," said Corwine, whose team averages 4.4 aces per set for the season. "One of our big focuses is to keep the other team out of system. We talk about it all the time. Sometimes we miss some serves being aggressive, but in the long run, it usually pays off for us."
"We knew that they had some aggressive float serving," Lipasek said. "They do a nice job serving the ball from corner to corner. They really don't serve a lot of balls down the middle. We've had some games where that's been a challenge. We have some really young kids out there, and this is a big stage for them. We knew to expect it, and we just struggled with it."
Corwine was pleased with the Falcons' effort against Thomasson, a sophomore who is already approaching 900 career kills.
"The key was trying to hold (Thomasson's) kills down," Corwine said. "She's a great player; we knew she was going to get her kills. Just trying not to let that one person beat us."
The Rams won the second set after falling behind 7-1. Riverton roared back with a 19-7 outburst that included four kills by Thomasson. The Falcons then cut the deficit to 24-23 before Rachel Wilson's kill ended the set.
"I'm proud of the way they came back in the second set," Lipasek said. "It's clear to me West Franklin has a lot of weapons, and they have a lot of weapons. I'm playing one senior most of the time and sophomores and freshmen, and we haven't developed that kind of hitting yet. I told them after the game, 'When you watch that team and how they have multiple people who can score, we haven't developed that yet.'
"We're still young, and we're still learning and trying to figure that out. We put a lot on Jacy to score for us, and it's what can we do when she's not on the front row or if she hits a little rough patch. She's human, she's just a sophomore. To me that as the difference in the game. They had many people they could go to."
West Franklin advances to the Final Four on Saturday in Hutchinson, where the Falcons will play three pool matches before two bracket matches to determine the champion.
It's the Falcons' first time to reach this level since 2007.
"We've had really great teams," Corwine said. "But two years ago, we got in a substate with Burlington, and they took second (at the state tournament). Then last year, we were in with Royal Valley, and they won it. So we've just been in some tough substates that we weren't able to get out of."
