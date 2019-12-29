NEOSHO, Mo. — West Memphis is getting quite comfortable playing in the Neosho Holiday Classic.
For the second straight season, the Blue Devils won the Gold Bracket championship after holding off Bentonville West 58-49 on Saturday.
“I am really, really proud of our kids and our coaching staff,” West Memphis coach Marcus Brown said. “I want to say thank you to Branco and Neosho High School for hosting this and inviting us back. This tournament is a bonding experience for us, and we are just really thankful to be a part of it.
“For us, the competition here makes you face real adversity. We were able to respond in a positive way. I can’t be more proud of these kids.”
West Memphis (10-3) trailed Bentonville West (5-5) by eight before closing the first half on a game-altering 16-0 run to take a four-point lead, 29-25, into the break. Kylan Sykes knocked down two 3-pointers in the run, including a game-tying 3-ball from the corner with 1:40 before the intermission to make the score 25-25.
“That run was huge,” Brown said. “We played with some pride on the defensive end in the second quarter. We quit playing stagnant and it prevented them from getting set in their defense.”
While West Memphis is known for its fast-paced offense, it was that defensive effort that was the catalyst for the run, as well as pulling away down the stretch.
“At halftime, we talked about continuing to let our defence be our best offense,” Brown said. “We were able to get some stops, and it really turned out well for us on the other end.”
The Blue Devils’ lead remained at four points by the start of the fourth quarter, and all-tournament MVP Chris Moore, a forward who is an Auburn commit, put West Memphis on his back down the stretch to secure the win. Moore scored the first eight points of the final quarter for the Blue Devils as part of an 8-2 run to give West Memphis a 10-point lead with four minutes to play.
“We had to go to the big fellow,” Brown said with a smile. “Size wise, they really didn’t have an answer for him. We had really good guard play tonight. They understood their roles and found Chris in good spots.”
Moore, who led all scores with 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and 8-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, grabbed an offensive rebound for putback score to start the fourth. After a driving score by Bentonville West’s Riley Buccino, Moore finished two alley-oop dunks on back-to-back possessions before knocking down two from the stripe to give the Blue Devils a 54-44 lead.
The Wolverine cut the lead to five, 54-49, with 2:17 to play after a 3-pointer from Dillon Bailey and a fast-break score, but the Blue Devils closed with Jordan Mitchell and Moore making two three throws each to seal the win.
Moore — who helped West Memphis dominate in points in the paint, 32-18 — finished with a double-double, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists to go along with his 28 points.
Bailey led the Wolverines with 19 points, including five makes from the perimeter. Buccino also scored in double figures, closing with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
