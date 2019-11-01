WEST PLAINS, Mo. — It was a one-score game at halftime, but fourth-ranked West Plains pulled away in the second half en route to a 27-6 win over Neosho in the first round of the Class 4 District 6 playoffs Friday night at West Plains High School.
Neosho (2-8) faced a 13-6 deficit at the break and ultimately held West Plains (9-1), a team averaging nearly 50 points per game heading into the night, to a season-low point total. However, the Zizzers scored 20 unanswered points to close the game and punched their ticket the second round of the district playoffs to take on Bolivar, a 73-0 winner over Hillcrest, next Friday in West Plains.
Neosho recorded 178 yards of offense and was led by senior quarterback Gage Kelley, who finished with 132 yards 10-of-13 passing with one interception.
Kelley logged Neosho’s lone score midway through the first quarter on a 46-yard touchdown run on a fourth down-and-1 play to cut the West Plains lead to 7-6. The score was set up by a 26-yard pass on the previous play when the Wildcats faced third-and-27.
The Zizzers responded on their ensuing drive with a touchdown to go up 13-6 before both teams went scoreless in the second quarter.
After receiving the second-half kickoff, West Plains extended its lead to 20-6 on a three-yard touchdown run by Titus Seley, who finished with 71 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Seley’s second score came at the 5:06 mark of the fourth quarter when he found the end zone on a seven-yard run to give West Plains a 27-6 advantage.
West Plains registered 258 yards of total offense. Standout running back Brayden Lidgard led the team with 167 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries, while quarterback Connor Rackley accounted for 31 yards on 4-of-11 passing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.