Brandon Blaney had his eye on former Joplin star receiver Zach Westmoreland since his days coaching at the University of Michigan.
But in February, Blaney left Michigan to join Chris Creighton’s coaching staff at Eastern Michigan University. The assistant coach and Westmoreland remained in touch over that time and built a close relationship.
Two months after receiving a scholarship offer to play at Eastern Michigan, Westmoreland announced his commitment to play college football for the Eagles next fall and signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday at Victory Sports Complex in Joplin.
“Eastern Michigan really got to know me before offering,” Westmoreland said. “When I signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, my goal was to get to this level (an FBS school). To know I have finally accomplished that is so cool.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout had an impressive senior season in 2019 at Joplin, helping it to a Class 6 runner-up finish. He caught 106 passes for 1,631 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Westmoreland, who plans on moving to Ypsilanti, Michigan, next month, received full clearance from a foot injury he sustained during a workout at NEO in June. He spent the next few months rehabbing with a trainer out of Tulsa, trainers at NEO and went out to San Diego, California, to work out with his father.
“I went all over the place, but I just made sure I was back to where I was supposed to be,” Westmoreland added. “It was definitely worth it. I would say that I’m faster than I was before. My routes look better than before. If anybody at all was worried or even slightly thought I wouldn’t come back better than before this injury, they are kind of out of their mind. It’s gonna be fun.”
Westmoreland is already dissecting film on Eastern Michigan and scouting some of the opposing teams the Eagles will play in the Mid-American Conference.
From what he’s seen from afar, Westmoreland feels like he can add another dimension to Eastern Michigan’s offense.
“They have already got some weapons to them,” Westmoreland said. “I watched their quarterbacks play and they look great. Honestly, that would be huge for me if I had a good quarterback. Their running back is great, defense looks nice. I feel like I can be that big target that they need. If they have that situation where they need to throw it up, I feel like I could be that guy.”
As 2020 comes to a close though, Westmoreland can’t help but reflect on the adversity he’s endured this year to fulfill his dream of playing for an FBS school.
There’s the obvious with COVID-19. But then the physical hurdles he jumped through with his rehab, and academic hurdles to be eligible to play football as a freshman.
“Honestly, I can’t really put it into words considering everything that has happened,” Westmoreland said. “Just this year alone. This year is definitely something that has made me stronger and to know I’m going to Eastern Michigan ... I’m kind of like this new person that knows how to handle these situations. I know there is not too much that is going to stop me. I think it’s really exciting.”
Joplin coach Curtis Jasper couldn’t be more proud of his former star receiver.
“You always love it when you see young people accomplish their dreams,” Jasper said. “It’s always been a dream of his to play at an FBS school. He had to go through a lot of work to be able to do that. A lot of that came when we were on COVID break. While everybody else was kind of sitting around, he was continuing to do everything he needed to do academically to make sure this dream could be a reality. To see it happen, that’s special.”
