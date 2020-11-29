As a young kid growing up playing the game he loves, former Joplin wide receiver Zach Westmoreland always aspired to play college football for a Football Bowl Subdivision school.
He’s turned that dream into a reality.
One of the best wide receivers to ever come out of Joplin High School, Westmoreland committed to play at the University of Eastern Michigan, he announced via Twitter on Sunday night.
“I would like to thank everyone that has helped me through this crazy recruitment process,” Westmoreland tweeted. “Special thanks to my huge family, who have supported me the whole way. Special thanks to the coaches who have helped me along the way, those at Joplin and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Also thanks to the coaches that recruited me.
“Growing up I dreamed of playing D1 football and now my dreams are becoming a reality. I am super blessed and very excited to say that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Eastern Michigan. Thank you for the support and belief in me. It’s time.”
The recruiting interest for Westmoreland heated up earlier this fall when he picked up an offer from South Dakota State on Sept. 27 — one of the perennial powers in the Football Championship Subdivision. And a few days later, he received his first FBS offer when Eastern Michigan came calling with an offer.
“Honestly, it meant a lot, especially after everything I had to do during the summer time to become eligible,” Westmoreland told the Globe back in October. “I made the decision to go JUCO, and I didn’t know if I could end up at an FBS school. To see it actually happening — it’s good, and I’m excited.”
Westmoreland is eligible to transfer from NEO in December. That comes after he decommitted from Southern Illinois in February and chose to bet on himself with a commitment to NEO last spring.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver did not play a down of football in the JUCO ranks as the NJCAA pushed all its fall sports to the spring. He had an impressive senior season last year at Joplin, helping the Eagles to a Class 6 runner-up finish. Westmoreland also hauled in a whopping 106 passes for 1,631 yards and 21 touchdowns.
