Westmoreland gets closer to achieving his dream, earns offer from FBS school

The interest for one of the best wide receivers to come out of Joplin High School is starting to heat up.
Zach Westmoreland is eligible to transfer from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in December, and he’s already racked up two offers from Division I programs.
First was South Dakota State on Sept. 27 — one of the perennial powers in the Football Championship Subdivision. And a few days later, Westmoreland announced over Twitter he received his first-ever offer from a Football Bowl Subdivision school in Eastern Michigan.
“Honestly, it meant a lot, especially after everything I had to do during the summer time to become eligible,” Westmoreland said. “I made the decision to go JUCO and I didn’t know if I could end up at an FBS school. To see it actually happening — it’s good and I’m excited.”
That comes after Westmoreland decommitted from Southern Illinois in February and opted to bet on himself with a commitment to NEO last spring, the always competitive NJCAA program in Miami.
In deciding to go the JUCO route, Westmoreland told the Globe in March that he always had dreams of playing for an FBS school and he believed playing for NEO could help him reach his goal of transferring to a Power 5 conference school.
“A huge thing that plays into this is confidence,” Westmoreland told the Globe. “There is a difference between being cocky and confident. I know what my abilities are, and so do my parents. They told me that if I believed I could play at the highest level, I should take my shot. I believe that if I take this risk, it is going to come out well for me.”
Westmoreland hasn’t played a down of college football yet, as the NJCAA pushed all its fall sports to the spring.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout had an impressive senior season last year at Joplin that saw him help lead the Eagles to a Class 6 runner-up appearance and catch a whopping 106 passes for 1,631 yards and 21 touchdowns.
But the road to playing college football wasn’t always a straight path. There were many academic and physical hurdles Westmoreland had to jump through.
The process started during the COVID-19 break and this summer when Westmoreland had to pass online classes to be eligible. He said that in itself was a long process because he had people constantly pushing him, but the ultimate result paid off on Aug. 22.
Westmoreland was deemed a full-qualifier by the NJCAA, meaning he satisfied all academic requirements to be eligible to play football as a freshman. He accomplished that all while rehabbing through a foot injury and going through physical therapy.
Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said he couldn’t be more proud of Westmoreland for getting through those hurdles and continuing to follow his dream of playing FBS football.
“I’m very proud of Zach and he works so hard,” Jasper said. “Everyone thinks he’s such a natural athlete that everything comes easy, but he puts in so much work that I don’t think people see behind the scenes, whether it would be athletically or especially academically.
“I’m extremely proud of the work he puts in to accomplish his goals.”
For Westmoreland, his vision for the future has never been clearer. His goal is and always will be to play for a Power 5 school.
“I’m hoping somebody gives me a shot,” Westmoreland said. “Some schools want me to wait a little bit and possibly just play (at NEO). If it happens, it happens, but (playing for a Power 5) is still my goal at the end of the day.”
