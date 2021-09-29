When Isaiah Davis made his collegiate debut with South Dakota State in February, it was the first time he played a meaningful football game in 455 days.
Davis’s former teammate, Zach Westmoreland, hadn’t played under the bright lights in 651 days.
Westmoreland’s last game came when he was a member of the 2019 Joplin football team at the Class 6 state championship game against DeSmet on Nov. 30. In his final game with the Joplin Eagles, Westmoreland hauled in 12 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
In his debut with Division I FBS Eastern Michigan, the true freshman made an instant impact with two catches for 35 yards against nationally-ranked Wisconsin on Sept. 11.
Some things just never change when Westmoreland is sporting an Eagle uniform.
“Like I told my parents, it’s really not something you can describe,” Westmoreland said. “I definitely missed being out there because football is something that helps me daily. It’s something that keeps me going and drives me to do other things. To be able to finally be back out there, it was great.”
“I don’t think the butterflies ever went away. I tried not to show it too much. I was almost overly excited once I found out I was going out there.”
The dynamic 6-foot-2, 205-pound wide receiver put together his biggest game yet a week later in a 42-28 victory at Massachusetts. He caught two passes for 97 yards and went 54 yards for his first career touchdown.
“Beyond happy,” Westmoreland said. “Definitely blessed to be able to see the end zone again after so many days. Earlier in the game, I remember the first time I got caught … Same play and everything. On the second time, I was thinking there is no way I’m getting caught this time. I was going to be upset.”
In Week 4, against Texas State, Westmoreland added three catches for 50 yards.
Through four games this season, Westmoreland has totaled seven receptions for 182 yards. He ranks third in the nation with a 26.0 yards per catch average.
EMU head coach Chris Creighton said the moment the Joplin product arrived on campus in Ypsilanti, Mich, the coaching staff was ecstatic about his potential.
“He’s a guy who has been here long enough to know he’s a great fit for our university and for our program,” Creighton said in a press conference. “Here he is as a freshman and playing well. We tried to recruit some bigger, longer bodies at the wide receiver position and Zach has got length. He’s a bigger guy. He can body people. He has just got great hand-eye (coordination). He has already made a significant impact.”
Before he finished up his comment, Creighton paused for a moment and lifted his arm in an upward trajectory to explain the upside of Westmoreland.
“He has got so much more to go,” he said. “Zach is just going to get better and better.”
And Westmoreland realizes there is still work to be done.
“I have a long ways to go, but I feel like I’m improving day-by-day,” Westmoreland said. “The goal is to try and be perfect, even when I don’t think we can ever reach perfect. But that is always the goal. I’m stepping into the role that they want me to have. I’m not exactly sure what that is yet, whether that is a third-down guy or a playmaker.
“But whatever it is, I just want to be a reliable target for the team.”
Even though Ypsilanti is 790 miles (and almost 12 hours) from Joplin, Westmoreland now knows what it’s like to have an outpouring of support from his own community.
“It’s great, especially after games with everybody back home saying, ‘Congrats. You did great,’” Westmoreland said. “It’s awesome to see the people of Joplin are still out there watching, paying attention and supporting me from miles away. It’s definitely good that they didn’t forget about me.
“Also, shoutout to the boys back home, man. They haven’t lost a game. They are down (in Joplin) working right now.”
