Joplin senior Zach Westmoreland made it official on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2 wide receiver, who earlier in the signing season decommitted from Southern Illinois University, will be playing for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in 2020, a fit with which he couldn’t be more happy.
“I am really excited for this,” Westmoreland said. “I am not looking at this as a step backwards at all, going to a (junior college). I am ready to get back on the field and get to work.”
Westmoreland, who is heading to NEO as a wideout, is coming off a senior season that saw him catch 106 passes for 1,631 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also finished with a team-high seven interceptions, two of which went for touchdowns, and a fumble recovery.
“Not only does he come from a championship background with what Joplin was able to accomplish this past year, and that is a huge factor when we are evaluating football players, but he has a lot of versatility and incredible athleticism,” NEO coach Zach Allen said.
It is no secret Westmoreland was one of the many standout athletes on the Joplin team that finished runner-up in the Class 6 state playoffs. He said he will always remember what it means to be a Joplin Eagle.
“These are kids that I will never in my life forget,” Westmoreland said. “Hopefully, they will be lifelong friends. We have been through so much together growing up, and I mean hell and back. For us to stick together, it means a lot. Everything we were able to accomplish was because of how close we were as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.