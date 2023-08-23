It's been warm all week in Joplin and surrounding areas as the 2023 high school football season is here.
With regular temperatures hitting the upper 90s and even reaching 100, some teams have been forced to practice early in the morning or later in the evening.
Some teams have the luxury of being able to practice indoors so that way they can still go right after school lets out for the day.
"We've been extremely lucky with our indoor facility to be able to practice inside this week," Neosho football head coach Brandon Taute said. "That's an advantage we have that a lot places don't have, so we're very thankful for our community and our district for supporting this program."
Neosho travels to Willard for its season-opening game. The Wildcats and Tigers have already decided to push the start time back to 8 p.m. in order to avoid some of the warm temps.
It isn't just the high temperature. It also isn't the heat indexes that have gone well above 100. The deciding factor for late practices or even indoor practices is the WetBulb Globe Temperatures.
The wet bulb is a measure of the heat stress in a direct sunlight, which takes into account the temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover. Whereas heat index just measures temperature and humidity in the shade.
If a wet bulb temperature rises above 92 degrees, all outdoor workouts are to be called off. If the temperature ranges between 90 and 92 degrees, football players are not allowed to wear any protective equipment and should be in shorts and a shirt. Temps ranging from 87-89.9 allow for helmets, shoulder pads and shorts. Sometimes pants are allowed at this range as well.
Neosho and Willard aren't the only Central Ozark Conference teams with a late start on Friday. In fact, all five COC games are kicking off at 8 p.m. instead of 7. Joplin will be getting a late start at Branson, same for Webb City at Nixa, Carthage at Republic and Carl Junction, who is hosting Ozark.
Teams that have been practicing in the evening this week sometimes aren't starting until 6:30 or later.
"I don't know that you can really do that," Nixa head coach John Perry said about preparing kids for this heat. "You get forced into late-night practices, no helmets, shorts and T-shirts only, losing a certain amount of fluids is an issue. It doesn't matter how good of shape you're in."
One constant among various coaches was that it has been important to preach hydration to their athletes as well as getting salts into their system, even if it means just adding extra salt to their meals this week.
"We've already started working with our guys on hydration," Willard head coach Frank Tristan said. "Because if you wait until Friday to hydrate, you're way too late. So really being intentional. Watching what you eat and salting your foods."
With proper safety measurements taken, Carthage's head coach Jon Guidie can see it helping his athletes.
"They've done a really good job. We've been able to practice both days and battle through it," Guidie said. "I think that's a blessing that they can at least get used to that."
Other games including area teams that have been pushed back are Seneca versus Aurora and Lamar versus Marshfield.
