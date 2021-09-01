What does JSA do?

Welcome to the semi-monthly Joplin Sports Authority (JSA) column.
My name is Jared Bruggeman, and I am the Interim Executive Director of the Joplin Sports Authority. Before this role, I served as the director of athletics at Missouri Southern for 12 wonderful years.
Taking on this role is a new and exciting adventure for myself and the Joplin Sports Authority as a whole. It is our intention to work collaboratively with the Joplin Globe where we will be writing an article twice a month with regards to some of the many activities and events that the JSA and other local organizations, schools, clubs and sporting groups are involved in.
One of the first things that I have been asked as more friends, colleagues and local community leaders learn that I have taken on this executive director position is, “What does the Joplin Sports Authority do?”
That is a great question and so the response is simple. The JSA mission states that the purpose of the JSA is to attract, promote, provide and support local, state, regional, national and international sporting events to the Joplin area, which will provide economic impact and enhance the quality of life for the residents of the Joplin area. Ok, maybe not so simple, but I think you get the gist.
We fundamentally bring sporting events to town, support our local sporting organizations, provide sporting entertainment for our local citizens while simultaneously having the restaurants, gas stations, retail stores and lodging establishments all making more money based on the increase in visitors.
In the upcoming articles, we will provide information on the many activities in the community for you, as a local resident, to enjoy for sporting entertainment. Traditionally, most people think of these events as tournaments in the more standard sports such as baseball, softball, basketball (both genders), volleyball and soccer. While all of that is true, we also focus on many other sporting events including golf, mountain biking, CrossFit competitions, swim meets, track and field and many more.
Pretty much if it is considered a sport, we consider ways to bring that event to town. So, please don’t hesitate to contact us with ideas or contacts for activities. We are looking forward to the future articles and supporting the Joplin community both with entertainment and additional visitors.
Next Event
The Joplin High School Paige Neal/Christian Freeman Softball Tournament returns to a full field this Friday and Saturday at the Gene Bassman Softball Complex.
The 12-team tournament will see COC teams Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, and Neosho take on Nevada, Seneca, Park Hill South, Staley, Blue Springs, along with newcomers Kickapoo and Broken Arrow (Okla.).
The tournament will begin on Friday morning with pool play. Each team will get three pool games, while Saturday will be bracket play to be determined by pool finishes. For updated schedules and scores follow Joplin HS Athletics (@JHS_Athletics) or JSA (@JoplinSports) on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.