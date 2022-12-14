There are so many interesting statistics that arise from the world of sports, and if you are like me it is hard to stop your head from spinning when you browse through a few.
I am a constant reader of “Sportlight,” a regular on our scoreboard page that spotlights feats of record-setting achievements.
After reading and writing sports stories in newspapers and watching a huge variety of sports on television for over a half century, it is easy to develop a love for all sporting activity.
And that is where the fascination of reading about record-setting performances never ends.
With basketball season underway, I recently noticed some stats that are nothing short of amazing.
It seems that in 1973 Tennessee defeated Temple 11-6 in the lowest-scoring NCAA basketball game since 1938. With 11:44 remaining in the first half and the Volunteers leading 7-5, Temple holds onto the ball without a shot.
On the other end of the spectrum, just 10 years later, Detroit edged Denver 186-184 in triple overtime to mark the highest-scoring game in NBA history.
In 1977, NBA Commissioner Larry O’Brien accomplished two firsts with action taken against Los Angeles Laker forward Kermit Washington. O’Brien was so appalled over Washington punching Houston’s Rudy Tomjanovich in a game that he fined Washington $10,000 and suspended him for at least 60 days (26 games). The suspension marked the longest ever in NBA history and the fine was the maximum permissible under league rules.
On an individual basis, Steph Curry has already made an everlasting impression for the current generation and all-time on the world of professional basketball. Last year he made his 2,974th three-point shot to pass Ray Allen as the NBA’s greatest career 3-point shooter during Golden State’s 105-96 win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
In other non-basketball related incidents, Manon Rheaume, in 1992, becomes the first woman to play in a regular-season professional game when she appears in the Atlanta Knights’ 4-1 loss to Salt Lake City in the International Hockey League.
Let’s go to 1998 when Gary Anderson kicks six field goals to set the NFL record with 34 straight without a miss, in Minnesota’s 38-28 victory over Baltimore.
Another NFL record was equaled in 1997 when the New York Jets reached a mark for greatest turnaround in modern NFL history with their 31-0 triumph over Tampa Bay. The Jets, 1-15 in 1996, post their ninth win of the season.
I marveled at the unbelievable passing prowess of Dan Marino. The Miami Dolphin quarterback set an NFL record in 1986 with the seventh 400-yard game of his career as he passes for 403 yards and five touchdowns in a 37-31 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams.
Then, the longest soccer match held in the United States took place in 1985 when UCLA beats American University 1-0 in the eighth overtime period to capture the NCAA soccer title.
There are bound to be some of your favorite sports that I have not mentioned but space prohibits going much farther. But, as you can see, the list seemingly never ends, as Sportlight proves.
