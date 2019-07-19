JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern product Alex Wheeler launched a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Joplin Outlaws to an 8-7 victory over the Jefferson City Renegades on Friday night in MINK League action at Vivion Field.
After completing a three-game sweep, the Outlaws officially clinched a postseason berth.
The Outlaws are now 23-17 on the season and 17-16 in the MINK’s South Division, 3 1/2 games back of league-leading Ozark (22-14).
Nevada is now 12-22 in the South Division, while Jefferson City is 12-24. The top three teams in each division make the MINK League playoffs.
The Outlaws have locked up second place in the South Division and are guaranteed of a home game in the first round against the third-place finisher next week.
On Friday night, the Outlaws needed some late-game heroics, as Jefferson City led 7-5 as the top of the ninth inning arrived.
Joplin’s Zack Ehlen reached on an error and later scored on Damian Acosta’s RBI double. After an out, Donovan Sutti delivered a game-tying double.
A catcher, Wheeler homered with two outs in the 10th. Joplin reliever Austin Gottula retired the Renegades in order in the bottom half to secure the come-from-behind win.
Ehlen and Sutti had two hits apiece for the Outlaws, while Acosta had two RBI. Wheeler and John Prudhom scored two runs apiece.
Hunter Hatfield started on the mound for the Outlaws and surrendered five earned runs on six hits while striking out three in 4 2/3 innings. Gottula earned the win after going the final five innings.
Carter Mize drove in three runs on two hits for the Renegades. Jefferson City’s Deejay Seelbach started and allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings. Xander Lovin was charged with the loss after surrendering Wheeler’s blast in the 10th.
The Outlaws pushed across a single tally in the first, as Prudhom walked, stole second and scored on Parker Dunn’s RBI single.
The Renegades took the lead with a four-run third inning, as Mize and Thomas Ruether both hit RBI singles and Lincoln Orellana contributed a two-run single. The hosts added a run in the fourth on Dede Cole’s sacrifice fly to take a 5-1 advantage.
But the Outlaws used a three-run fifth inning to trim their deficit to one. During the key frame, Dunn walked, Jack Hanstad hit an RBI double and Wheeler reached on an error before Ehlen and Acosta both recorded sacrifice flies.
Joplin tied it up in the sixth when Mike Million delivered an RBI triple, with Prudhom scoring the tying run.
The game wasn’t tied for long, though, as Jefferson City plated a pair of runs in the bottom half of the sixth on Mize’s two-run homer.
The Outlaws stranded the bases loaded in the top of the eighth before rallying in the ninth and taking the lead for good in the 10th.
Joplin will play a doubleheader at Nevada tonight, with the opener slated for 5:30 at Lyons Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.