Atiba Bradley was scared to death when he departed from his house on Saturday morning.
Missouri Southern’s newly hired football coach was worried his players would have to play their first live football game at Fred G. Hughes Stadium in 17 months with rain.
“I had my rain jacket. I had my rain boots,” Bradley said. “I was all prepared for a downpour.”
Turns out Saturday’s conditions were picture perfect for spring football. And Lion Nation was aplenty.
“Loved it. … Loved it,” Bradley said with a smile. “How about that? We haven’t seen a crowd like that in a while.”
Missouri Southern’s annual spring football game turned out to be a stout defensive contest with White downing Green 21-7.
The two teams were broken down into two rosters that were chosen draft style.
The game consisted of the typical four, 15-minute quarters with the first half being timed. The second half featured a running clock unless the score difference was seven or less in the last four minutes of the game.
“I think the biggest thing was the effort,” Bradley said. “The effort was there. The guys were flying around. … Guys were trying to be physical, guys were trying to be tough. That was the number one thing we will applaud. There were some errors that we just got to get cleaned up.
“You saw a mixture of ones and twos, twos and threes, threes and ones. You saw a couple of different units merge together, so sometimes when you do that, the offense takes some time to click. Defensively as long as you will run and throw your body at the ball carrier, you’ll have a little bit of success.”
Both exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter as quarterback Dawson Herl connected with Reggie Hemphill for an eight-yard touchdown pass to give Green the 7-0 lead with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
With 13 seconds left in the half, running back Travier Fields-Jackson tied the game with a two-yard scamper to the end zone for White.
White took a 14-7 lead when Taylor Thomas came up with a three-yard touchdown run at the 1:20 mark in the third quarter.
After a 47-yard interception return by Samson Cook, White put the nail in the coffin when Jaylon Banks hit tight end Ty Harvey to make the score 21-7 with 1:04 to go.
Two quarterbacks combined to throw for 280 yards. Herl, a redshirt freshman, completed 19-of-32 passes for 149 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for the Green. Banks, a junior, was 9-of-14 for 131 yards and one touchdown for the White.
Thomas ran for 49 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown while Fields-Jackson rushed for 43 yards on 12 carries to go with a rushing touchdown. Hemphill hauled in five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown while Brian Boyd had three catches for 70 yards.
Dylan Wright and Bryce Osman registered six and five tackles, respectively. Malachi Broadnax collected four tackles and one sack while Jamie Tago picked up three sacks.
Typically spring games mark the end of spring workouts, but Bradley said the Lions will continue on with workouts.
“We will do a couple of light ones to get a couple of things on film in terms of some looks we didn’t get to see from the defense,” Bradley said. “We also want to get some drills on tape. We will do a couple of more drills and finish it up.”
Top tackler returning
A signature piece of the Lions' defense in 2019 was Richard Jordan Jr., who led the MIAA in tackles.
After Jeff Sims was dismissed as head coach on Dec. 2, Jordan entered the transfer portal three days later. He has since opted to return to Missouri Southern for another season.
“It was just the family and the culture around here,” Jordan Jr. said. “I couldn’t find it anywhere else when I was out there looking for different teams. I think that this is my place to be. People around here love me and support me, so I've been here since."
A big part of his decision to return was the hiring of Bradley.
“I love the energy Coach Atiba brings,” Jordan Jr. said. “I can tell he really wants to be a part of Southern football and everything he does is Southern football, the alums and everything. He had the most people out here at a spring game since I have ever been here. I’m really appreciative of Coach Bradley so far.”
