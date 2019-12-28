NEOSHO, Mo. — Before the week arrived, the Memphis Whitehaven Tigers had never competed at the Neosho Holiday Classic.
But on Saturday night, the Tigers looked right at home.
Whitehaven raced out to a 24-point lead and never trailed in a 57-42 victory over North Kansas City in the championship game of the girls division inside the Neosho High School Gymnasium.
“It was our first time here and we received great hospitality,” Whitehaven coach Lynn Smith said. “There was great sportsmanship here and it was just a great tournament for us. We hadn’t played in two weeks before the tournament, but I thought we played pretty well. It was a good trip for us.”
Tourney Most Valuable Player SeQuoia Allmond scored only nine points, but the junior guard was critical on defense, helping the Tigers force 13 turnovers, eight during the decisive first half. She also compiled four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Whitehaven senior guard Andrea Lee scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting with four 3-pointers and earned all-tournament recognition. Shelbee Brown added 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers (7-3).
North Kansas City junior guard Ja’Mya Powell-Smith dropped a game-high 22 points to earn all-tournament honors. Senior forward Angel Lee added nine points and also earned all-tournament mention.
Led by an intense half-court defense and some hot shooting from the perimeter, Whitehaven raced out to a 21-3 lead.
“We want to play fast, but under control,” said Smith, a Memphis native who played college basketball at Kansas State in the late 1980s. “And today we made shots.”
North Kansas City, the defending Class 5 champion in Missouri, put together a surge in the second quarter, cutting its deficit to 36-21 by intermission.
Down 49-35 after three quarters of play, North never quit, trimming Whitehaven’s lead to 10 with 3:25 to play.
But the Tigers punched back, as Whitehaven’s Lee scored on a drive through the lane before Jakeira Hawkins made two free throws to push the lead back to 14 at the two-minute mark.
“We expected them to hit back and they played physical in the second half,” Smith said. “But our kids just had to make the adjustment.”
Kansas City North coach Jeff Lacy noted he was proud of how his team battled back after facing a significant deficit.
“You’re never happy with a loss, but I was happy with our effort for sure,” Lacy said. “We knew Whitehaven would be phenomenal. They have a lot of talent across the board and they came at us hard. After getting down 24, we fought back and put ourselves in a position where we were only an arm’s length away. But Whitehaven is just too good.”
Like Smith, Lacy said his squad enjoyed the trip to Southwest Missouri.
“It was an awesome experience,” Lacy said. “Everything went smooth and we loved it.”
MITCHELL TAKES FIFTH
Tashun Bryson and Markesha Hayes combined to score 45 points as Memphis Mitchell earned a 51-41 victory over Memphis Southwind for fifth place.
Bryson, a 5-foot-10 senior guard, scored a game-high 28 points with seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Hayes, a junior guard, added 17 points for the Tigers (7-2).
Southwind (7-7) got 20 points from junior guard Micah Williams.
CENTER TOPS LAFAYETTE
Kansas City Center held St. Joseph Lafayette without a point in the second quarter and it was enough for the Yellowjackets to earn a 42-34 victory in the seventh place game.
Center (8-6) forced 29 turnovers, had 19 steals and limited Lafayette to a single field goal between the second and third quarters.
Senior guard Lisa Thomas had 13 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Yellowjackets, while junior forward Zena Ezuego had nine points and 17 rebounds with seven steals.
Freshman guard Darcy Bowlin led the Irish (0-9) with 10 points and seven rebounds.
