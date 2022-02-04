Webb City swimmer Sophia Whitesell and Carl Junction wrestler Chance Benford have been name the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Jan. 29.
SOPHIA WHITESELL
Whitesell placed well in her individual events and was key in two relays as Webb City captured the Central Ozark Conference crown girls swimming title on Jan. 26 at the Buck Miner Swim Center.
The junior won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 33 seconds and was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:18. Whitesell also joined Skylar Powell, Camryn Klosterman and Avery Mitchell on the winning 400 free relay team.
"Sophia's versatile and is a very hard worker," Webb City swim coach Shawn Klosterman said. "She does eight swims per week on top of CrossFit. She's one of the most dedicated athletes around."
The group won with a time of 3:53 despite being seeded fifth. The Cardinals edged Carl Junction 293-289.5 in the team standings.
"(The 400 free team) is a very dedicated group," Klosterman said. "Along with Sophia, Skylar, Camryn and Avery are the core of a very motivated Cardinals team."
CHANCE BENFORD
Benford was one of four Carl Junction Bulldogs to claim individual titles in the 2022 COC Tournament last Saturday at Neosho High School. The junior (182) capped a 4-0 day with a second-period fall over Brayden Thomas of Joplin.
His performance aided Carl Junction to a second-place finish at Neosho, altogether.
"His desire to win this year has been incredible," Carl Junction coach Mike Frizzell said. "He's done a full transformation from last year. He's thrown on the weight and muscle. It has paid off for him this year. He has a lot better attitude. Coming into the year, his goal was to go to state and place."
Lukas Walker (106), Sam Melton (113) and Cayden Bollinger (220) also captured individual titles for the Bulldogs.
"Their work ethic is just incredible," Frizzell said. "They are the hardest working guys in the room and it shows. Lukas is coming off a fifth-place finish last year at state. Sam is a transfer in from Joplin, but was a state qualifier in Class 4 last year. Those two are workout partners and just push each other everyday to make each other better.
"Cayden has come off ACL and meniscus surgery over the summer and worked really hard. He came back a month early and has set his sights high for placing at state this year."
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Feb. 12 will be based on performances from Jan. 31-Feb. 5.
