Welcome back for our second edition of the Joplin Sports Authority (JSA) column.
Last month, we discussed the purpose of the Joplin Sports Authority. This article, the focus is on our partnerships with some of the local businesses and organizations.
Partnerships and sponsorships are critical to the success of the JSA with the hosting a variety of the sporting events in the region. All our partnerships are significant no matter on the level of support. We utilize these relationships for enhancing the events, marketing our partners and assisting in covering the costs of hosting these sporting events.
For example, we have a very strong relationship with Freeman Sports Medicine. This partnership allows us to have adequate medical coverage at the sporting events to best serve the health and safety of the participants in the event.
We also have partnerships with Missouri Southern State University, Ozark Christian College, Joplin Parks and Rec and Joplin Schools. These partnerships allow us to utilize facilities where we host the contests.
We also have great partnerships with Crossland Construction, Liberty Utilities, SMC Electric, Academy, Arvest, Steve’s Autobody and Downtube Lube just to name a few. These sponsorships assist in the financing we need to bring events to town.
We have other significant sponsorships with the Joplin Globe and KODE/KSN, which assist in us getting the word out to the community.
Finally, we have sponsors that include restaurants such as Club 609, Jefferson’s, First Watch, Chick-Fil-A and Golden Corral that work to reduce our costs with our hospitality rooms where we serve our coaches, officials and volunteers at the tournaments and contests.
Without these relationships we clearly wouldn’t be able to do what we do! For a complete list of our sponsors and partners you can go to our website https://joplinsports.org
Upcoming Events
Our partner Missouri Southern State University will be hosting the Missouri Southern Stampede, a cross country event that features four college races and six high school (varsity/junior varsity) races on Sept. 18.
In 2019, the last stampede that was held due to COVID, 121 schools across colleges and high schools were represented by 2,339 runners and Missouri Southern junior Gidieon Kimutai (Eldoiet, Kenya) won the men’s race with a time of 24:04.1 and will return for the 2021 edition.
Another partner, Joplin Parks and Recreation hosts Little Instructional Programs. The Little Instructional programs are designed to introduce preschoolers to different sports. Most 3–4-year-olds are not up for the complexities of team sports, so Joplin Parks & Recreation tries to keep the drills and activities fun and enjoyable.
Joplin Parks & Recreation will be accepting sign-ups for their Little Tikes football program until Sept. 23. Little Tikes is a 4-week instructional program that will introduce 3- and 4-year-old boys and girls to basic football skills like passing, running, kicking and punting.
Little Tikes will run Oct. 7-28 with two time slots at 5:45-6:45 p.m. at the Hershewe Soccer Complex located within the Joplin Athletic Complex at 3301 W. 1st Street. Each time slot is limited to 30 kids and some spots are still available but will fill up fast.
For more information or to sign your little tike up visit joplinparks.org or call (417) 625-4750.
