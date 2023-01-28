It was a neck-and-neck game the entire second half when No. 4 Central Oklahoma came into town to face Missouri Southern for a highly anticipated MIAA contest at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Saturday afternoon.
And it lived up to the hype. The Lions (14-7, 10-5 MIAA) battled through a gritty, and sometimes sloppy, first half to get their second win of the season over UCO (19-2, 13-2 MIAA) in a 66-59 final.
"Honestly, yeah. Definitely, yeah," MSSU's Christian Bundy said about extra motivation coming into the game. "We were hyped about it."
"We saw the opportunity and we just tried to seize it, honestly," Vinson Sigmon Jr. said. "Before the game started, that was a big thing for us. We knew it was a big opportunity to beat a ranked team."
Missouri Southern used a scorching hot shooting performance in the second half to down the Bronchos after a slow start. The Lions shot 51.7% (15-29) from the field, 54.5% (6-11) from behind the 3-point line, and 83.3% (10-12) at the free throw line.
It's a good thing, too. In the first half, the Lions shot just 8 for 28 overall and 2 for 14 from beyond the arc. Most possessions it seemed as if they couldn't even buy a bucket. Free throws didn't come any easier as they shot 2 for 10 from there.
Head coach Sam McMahon said there was certainly some halftime discussion with his guys about those offensive numbers.
"We talked with our bigs. I felt like we were going up kind of soft, not shot-faking around the basket. We were trying to pass too much around the basket instead of exploding up and finishing," McMahon said.
McMahon added this about the locker room discussion: "We just stayed the course. We do what we do. We said 'We don't have to be extraordinary, we just have to have extraordinary effort and energy."
With the defensive effort in the first half Southern was able to hold UCO to just 26 points and face just a six-point deficit at halftime.
"We kept it real positive. It was really light in the locker room at halftime," Sigmon Jr. said. "We weren't down on ourselves for scoring 20 points in a half. We were more up about keeping them to 26 points.
"We knew the shots were going to fall. The coaches gave us confidence. They said they believed in us. So we came out with the mindset 'Why can't we?'"
So, why can't they? For the next 20 minutes, they showed why they can.
Early in the second half MSSU fell behind by nine. Shortly after, Winston Dessesow came off of a screen and pulled up in the mid-range and buried a shot as the defender was late coming over to help. Dessesow's shot made it 32-29 in favor of the Bronchos.
The deficit stayed at three or five for awhile as the teams traded baskets. That was until UCO scored on back-to-back possessions to go up 42-35. Then, the Lions went on a 7-2 run to get within two at 44-42. That run was capped by two energizing slam dunks by Sam Thompson. Dunks that Thompson rose way above the rim and flushed through.
Sigmon Jr. took his turn to give his guys some momentum when he hit a shot to make it 46-44. Immediately following that, he poked the ball loose from a UCO guard who wasn't protecting the dribble well enough. Sigmon Jr. ended up on the floor fighting for the loose ball and earned a jump ball, which gave it back to MSSU with 9:35 to go.
Bundy was fouled on that possession and cashed in on one of two attempts at the charity stripe. Another stop for the Lions saw Dessesow drill a triple and give them their first lead since the scoreboard showed 2-0.
MSSU outscored UCO 18-12 the rest of the way behind three more 3-pointers, one from Dessesow and two from Sigmon Jr. The door was slammed when Bundy rose up for a dunk in an empty lane and the Lions leading by six points and about 30 seconds left on the clock.
Bundy slammed it home to put his team up by eight and McMahon let out a big yell in celebration of the exclamation point his senior leader put on the game.
That shout didn't appear to sit well down the court on Central Oklahoma's sideline. In fact, it drew head coach Bob Hoffman all the way to the middle of the scorers table as he shouted towards the MSSU sideline.
As the clock ran down and the team's shook hands, it ended with a little altercation between them. Everything was sorted out and nothing came of the situation.
"They did nothing wrong, we did nothing wrong and we just moved on from it," McMahon said.
Outside of turning it on offensively, another key part of the game for the Lions was shutting down the play of one of UCO's top scorers, Cam Givens. Givens started hot in the first half and really carried the Bronchos to an early 10-point lead.
At one time Southern trailed 22-11 and then 24-14 before closing in right before the break. Givens was a big part of that with 15 first-half points on 5-for-7 shooting and four triples.
"Coach just told me not to leave (Givens)," Bundy said. "So, basically just limit his touches. When he does get touches, force him to kick it out and give it up. I remember coming out of the half coach Paul (McMahon) was telling me 'Don't let him see a shot go in.'"
Bundy and the other big men for MSSU must've done what was asked of them because Givens couldn't find his shot in the second half. The 6-foot-6 forward scored just seven second-half points and only made one field goal. The other five points came from the free throw line.
Givens did finish as the high scorer in the game with 22 points. The Lions had three guys in double figures. Sigmon Jr. led the way with 14, Bundy added 12 and Taggart scored 10.
MSSU didn't just show up in the scoring column. Ndongo Ndaw contributed with 12 rebounds and three blocked shots while also adding eight points. Bundy finished with nine rebounds. Sigmon Jr. even pulled down seven boards from the guard position.
The team outrebounded UCO 44-30. It only led for 9:24 of the game and most of that came in the second half.
MSSU will meet Lincoln University on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Jefferson City.
