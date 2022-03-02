"After getting back and getting settled in at the hotel I got a phone call early, early Thursday morning," Ozark Christian women's basketball coach Kyle Wicklund said. "As soon as I got that phone call I was out of sorts trying to figure out what was going on."
The phone call Wicklund is referring to was one he couldn't miss.
"I got everything packed up and hopped back in the vehicle and headed home," Wicklund said. "Emotions were all over the place. Like I said, getting woken up at 2:30 in the morning you aren't quite all there."
After driving up to Overland Park, Kansas for the Southwest Region tournament of the NCCAA Division II women's basketball championships last Wednesday, Wicklund received a call from his wife, Katrina.
Wicklund's wife was calling to let him know their second child was on the way.
By Friday morning, the couple was welcoming a newborn baby girl into the world.
Elena Wicklund was born on the same day that the Ozark women's basketball team defeated Dallas Christian College 83-62 on Feb. 25.
Elena joins three-year-old sister Naomi as the Wicklund's two biological children.
"I've always had people tell me 'when you have kids it is special," Wicklund said. "But when you have a baby girl it's something different. They have you wrapped around their fingers.'"
Wicklund says the old legend is true and he embraces being a 'girl dad'.
Kyle and Katrina are in the process of adopting Mariah Munday as well. Munday is a junior guard for the Ambassadors this season.
"I always joke with my wife. She always asks me 'why do you have so many guys weekends?' And I always say 'well, I coach a women's team and then I come home to all women so sometimes I need to have some of my guy time," Wicklund said with a laugh.
Being a coach of a college basketball team on top of being a parent obviously has its challenges just like any other job would. But getting that call in the middle of the night while you're two-plus hours away from home preparing for a postseason tournament doesn't happen with many other jobs.
"It takes being able to adapt, and on the fly, make changes," Wicklund said. "A prime example, obviously, is being in the middle of our regional tournament and getting the phone call and then have to pack it up and leave and get home quickly."
"Obviously as a coach, not something you love doing. You don't love leaving your team. But as a father ... I wouldn't have missed it for the world. So, finding that balance of being there as a coach, but also being their as a husband and being there as a father definitely has its challenges, but you learn to adapt. Sometimes you make sacrifices when maybe you don't want to make sacrifices."
Those sacrifices will be much simpler for the next two weeks.
OCC is hosting the Association of Christian College Athletics national tournament this week as well as the NCCAA tournament next week.
Ozark will face Dallas Christian — for the fourth time this season — on Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building on the campus of Ozark Christian. DCC topped Kansas Christian College on Wednesday night 82-47 to open the ACCA tournament.
"We've got to go out and state our dominance on defense from the get-go," Wicklund said.
The Ambassadors are 3-0 this year against the Crusaders. After wins of seven points and 11 points in the regular season, OCC reeled off a 21-point win in the Southwest Region tournament.
"We just have to stay engaged," Wicklund said. "The season is a long season. It's very easy — especially when you can start to see that light at the end of the tunnel — to start to not be engaged."
Ozark fell to Champion Christian College last weekend in the Southwest Region championship. The loss ended a 25-game win streak, bringing the team's record to 25-3 on the season.
"I think it was definitely a wake-up call for us," Wicklund said. "You don't ever want to lose, but I do think it was a wake-up call."
The OCC women earned the top seed for the ACCA tournament this week and received a first-round bye.
"I just want to see them get out there and compete," Wicklund said. "I think it's great preparation for us. It sets the stage for us going into next week (NCCAA tournament)."
After sharing the excitement of his daughter's birth with his wife, Wicklund is now back in the saddle and ready to lead a team competing for titles in national tournaments to close out the season and he's right where he wants to be.
"Honestly, my heart is just full," Wicklund said. "I have not felt a joy like this in quite awhile. Having the new family member in this world and then our team playing like we're playing, man, my heart is just full."
"I'm just super tickled for the girls. Getting to where they are at through a long season and now getting to see all that hard work that they put in ... come to fruition is fantastic. ... I don't know any other way to put it than my heart is just full."
