A year ago, Neosho opened its 2018 football campaign with a lopsided 35-0 win over Ozark before going on to claim its winningest season of the past decade with an 8-4 record.
As Neosho travels to Ozark today to kick off the 2019 season, the plan for third-year head coach Leon Miller and the Wildcats is to emulate last year’s start.
“We got off on the right foot, and that sort of set the tone for our guys moving forward,” Miller said Thursday. “Of course, we’d like to do that again this year.”
Neosho and Ozark open their seasons tonight in a Central Ozark Conference tilt at Ozark High School at 7.
The Wildcats, returning seven starters and 15 letter winners, are seeking their fifth win in a season opener since 2014.
“Our kids are ready, and I think they’re eager to get started,” Miller said. We’ve had a pretty good week of practice. The kids seem to be picking things up and coming together pretty well. So we’re excited.”
A youthful Ozark squad suffered through a 1-9 campaign in 2018, but the Tigers head into this season as a more seasoned team with returning starters at nine positions — five on offense and four on defense — and 20 total seniors.
Headlining the Tigers’ offensive unit is senior wide receiver Jake Skaggs, a third team all-conference honoree in 2018 who recorded 265 receiving yards. He’ll be the top target for senior quarterback Chance Strickler, who threw for 618 yards and rushed for 183 as a junior. Junior Ethan Pritchard is expected to handle the offense’s duties at running back.
“They’re a flex-bone type team with a lot of veer, a lot of toss, play-action and things off of that,” Miller said. “Defensively we have to make sure we’re aligned right and everybody follows their technique, follows their fundamentals. If we do those things, it ought to give us a chance to get to the football.”
On offense, the Wildcats will try to take advantage of an Ozark defense that surrendered 31.7 points per game last season.
Gage Kelley, a senior, returns as Neosho’s starting quarterback after accounting for 1,110 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018. The all-conference signal caller is joined in the backfield by junior running back Drayke Perry while junior offensive lineman Kaden Decker leads a relatively inexperienced cast for the Wildcats up front.
“Offensively, we just want to be assignment-sound and communicate,” Miller said. “That’s something we’ve been working a lot on — communicating up front especially, and making sure everyone knows their assignments and is able to execute.”
Neosho holds a 3-2 series advantage over Ozark in the past five seasons.
