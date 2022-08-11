To say the Neosho boys soccer team has achieved greatness over the last five years would be an understatement.
Despite graduating a historic senior class two years ago, the Wildcats reloaded and continued their winning ways last fall. Neosho finished 14-5 and 6-3 in the Central Ozark Conference en route to capturing its fifth consecutive district title.
The only difference is this year the Wildcats will be under new leadership with Steve Schnackenberg taking over the head coaching reins.
It’s expected to be a seamless transition for Schnackenberg, who was an assistant under former coach James Carter. Schnackenberg also leads Neosho’s girls soccer team.
The Wildcats graduated three key seniors in Gabe Zepete (forward), Alexis Ramos (goalkeeper) and Yeison Vasquez (midfielder) from last season.
“We had a great turnout in terms of the number of players and players that worked hard every day,” Schnackenberg said of last season’s group. “They had a never-quit mentality that led to the success they had. We continue to stress the importance of hard work and dedication. This is what it will take to replace the players that graduated.”
Neosho will once again look to reload. It starts with senior forward Juan Perez, who is the team’s leading returnee in goals (17) and assists (four). Perez received second team all-state and first team All-COC honors last season.
Also back are seniors Juan Lucas (defender/midfielder), Christian Hernandez (defender), Cesar Piedrasanta (midfielder), Andy Lopez (forward/midfielder) and Byron Gomez (forward/midfielder).
“Juan (Lucas) has been a team captain since his sophomore year,” Schnackenberg said. “He anchors our defense. Christian has shown he will be a great leader this year. He is an excellent defender and can distribute the ball. Cesar is a great defender that has the ability to go forward and control the midfield.”
Neosho’s top newcomers are junior Noah Chapman (defender), sophomore Fabiani Ohajaca (midfielder) and freshman Christian Ornales (forward).
Schnackenberg said Chapman is a great 1-on-1 defender, while Ohajaca stepped into a starting role at the end of last season and took on a scoring load. Ornales comes off a standout summer and fits well with the Wildcats’ attack, according to his coach.
Neosho hosts Branson on Aug. 30 to open the season.
Even with a new coach, expectations have not wavered for the Wildcats.
“We want to put ourselves in the position to be in the state tournament and compete at the top of the COC,” Schnackenberg said. “We had great numbers this summer and worked really hard. This is a very coachable group. The adjustment of a new head coach is a challenge we will face this year, but we like to think that we get as much out of our players as we can on and off the field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.