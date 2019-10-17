The Neosho football team hopes a little home cooking can remedy a five-week dry spell.
The Wildcats (1-6) will try to snap a five-game losing skid tonight when they play host to Willard (2-5) at Bob Anderson Stadium in Neosho. Kickoff is slated for 7.
Neosho hasn’t claimed a victory since Week 2 when it downed Branson 21-14 at home. Since then, the team has suffered consecutive losses by 11 points or more to Webb City, Carthage, Nixa, Joplin and Carl Junction.
In its most recent outing, Neosho was limited to 187 yards of offense in a 17-6 loss to Carl Junction at Bulldog Stadium. The Wildcats faced an 11-point deficit at halftime and were shut out in the second half despite making two trips inside the red zone.
“We moved the ball, but the problem was we weren’t finishing,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said after the game. “We’re having trouble overcoming one bad play or a penalty. … Somehow or another, we just found ways to implode.”
Senior running back Quincey Willis led the Neosho offense with 62 rush yards on 17 carries. Kelley had 10 carries for 56 yards and also went 4-of-11 passing for 30 yards. Defensively, Neosho gave up two first-quarter touchdowns but ultimately held Carl Junction to 189 yards of offense.
“We should have scored twice (in the second half),” Miller said. “We did a lot of good things, but a few mistakes really cost us.”
Tonight, Neosho will take on a Willard team that’s trying to snap a three-game losing streak. Since picking up a 48-6 win over CJ in Week 4, the Tigers have lost to Republic 48-43, Webb City 49-21 and Carthage 35-14.
Willard has also recorded a 40-3 win over Ozark this season, as well as 36-13 and 10-7 losses to Joplin and Nixa, respectively.
Willard, scoring 26.6 points and allowing 26.7 point to opponents per game, fell behind Carthage 21-0 by the start of the second quarter last week. The two teams exchanged a pair of touchdowns from there.
Neosho has picked up wins in two of its last three meetings with Willard and earned a 21-14 road triumph over the Tigers last season. Willard, however, is 5-2 against Neosho since 2012.
