NEOSHO, Mo. — For the first time in program history, the Neosho boys soccer team is headed to the state’s Final Four.
Neosho earned a 4-2 come-from-behind win over Jefferson City Helias Catholic on Saturday in a quarterfinal contest of the MSHSAA Class 3 soccer tournament at a packed Carver Athletic Complex.
“This is amazing,” Neosho senior forward Yahir Ruiz said of his team’s historic win. “This has never happened in the history of Neosho soccer before, so it means a lot to us. It’s very special.”
Neosho (18-5) meets Platte County (25-1) at 1 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.
“We’re going to the Final Four and it’s a great feeling,” Neosho coach James Carter said. “Somebody just told me that we’re only the second boys program from Neosho to make the Final Four…the wrestling team and us. That’s great company to be in. These kids have earned it.”
The Wildcats had to come from behind to advance, as the visiting Crusaders led 2-1 at halftime.
“It was good to see us fight back,” Carter said. “We hadn’t given up a goal in the playoffs. It’s nice to know we can give up goals and then come back. Whether it’s our starting 11 or the guys coming off the bench, we have a lot of talent. I don’t know how you game plan for us.”
Junior defender/forward Carlos Estrada recorded a hat trick for the Wildcats, scoring once in the first half and twice in the second half.
“Carlos did a wonderful job,” Carter said. “He’s an incredible player. What’s amazing about him is how hungry he is. And he just does his job quietly.”
Etian Pupo had three assists for the Wildcats, while junior goalkeeper Kayden Wood made eight saves.
Helias had 10 shots on goal, while Neosho had nine.
Helias (9-16-1) took an early lead when senior forward Isaac Johnson scored in the 11th minute.
The Wildcats tied it up 10 minutes later on a goal from Estrada, but the Crusaders went ahead with six minutes left in the first half when Connor Mudd cleaned up a loose ball that had deflected off of a diving Wood.
The second half belonged to the Wildcats, who won the half 3-0.
“We just pressed more in the second half,” Carter said. “We have talented kids who are confident.”
Ruiz recorded the equalizer in the 52nd minute.
“It was a through ball from Etian,” Ruiz said. “I knew I had to finish it. If I don’t finish it there, we might not win.”
Estrada knocked in the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute with a rocket past Helias goalie Ben Rehagen.
“I saw the ball coming in and I saw an opportunity,” Estrada said. “I just ran through and got to it.”
Estrada scored his third goal with 1:30 left for a final exclamation point.
“I had good opportunities and good timing today,” Estrada said.
The Wildcats celebrated their memorable win with a large group of students and fans on the pitch after the game. For the hosts, it was a day to remember.
“This is an amazing feeling and I really appreciate all the moments we’ve had together as a team,” Estrada said. “It’s exciting that we’re getting this opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.