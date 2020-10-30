The plan for Neosho is to leave a challenging and injury-plagued regular season in the rearview mirror.
Despite an 0-9 showing thus far, coach Leon Miller said team morale was high this week at practice as the Wildcats readied for tonight’s Class 5 District 6 opener against Ozark (5-4), which kicks off at 7 at Ozark High School.
“The kids’ spirits are good,” Miller said. “They’ve been practicing hard. We were finally able to get outside (Thursday) after the rain bottled us up a bit for most of the week. But our indoor work was good. … Ozark is a good football team, and we know that after seeing them once already. But we feel like we can play with them.”
The Wildcats enter the district playoffs as a 6-seed, while Ozark is a 3-seed. The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the district semifinals to take on 2-seed Webb City (8-1) on Nov. 6.
The Wildcats suffered a 31-7 loss to Ozark in a Week 7 Central Ozark Conference tilt at Bob Anderson Stadium. By that point, however, the Neosho lineup had already been depleted by a plethora of injuries, including starters at quarterback, running back, offensive line, defensive line and defensive secondary.
“Nobody outside of our locker room would begin to understand what our kids have had to battle through,” Miller said. “But these kids, all year long, have been resilient. They do understand that when things happen, it’s next man up. And they’ve supported each other through that. Throughout everything, they come out every day with a good attitude, have fun and work at it.
“These kids have been through a lot, as have many teams this year. The outcome hasn’t been what we wanted. But on the upside, we’ve had a lot of younger kids get experience this year.”
Among the Neosho underclassmen who have been thrusted into starting roles this season are junior quarterback Logan Whetzell and sophomore running back Jared Siler, who accounted for most of the Wildcats’ offensive production last week in a 48-0 loss to Joplin.
Siler also rushed for 230 yards on 31 carries in Neosho’s 27-20 overtime loss at Willard in Week 8.
“We’ve improved, but the main thing we’ve lacked is consistency,” Miller said. “I think we’ve shown flashes of being the type of team we aim to be. But especially here at the end of the season, we’re still looking to be a bit more consistent.”
Ozark has lost its last two games, falling to Webb City 48-13 and Carl Junction 33-28. The Tigers are averaging 27.4 points per game and surrendering 28.8 ppg.
“We felt like we did some good things against them the first time,” Miller said. “The first half was good, but the second half kind of fell apart on us.
“Defensively, against a flex-bone option team like Ozark, you have to be very disciplined. You’ve got to read your keys and react off of them. Just do your job and trust that everyone else is doing theirs. … Offensively, we have to do a better job at the point of attack up front. We also have to communicate better and stay on our blocks.”
Neosho is 4-7 against Ozark since 2010, with the Tigers having won the past two meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.